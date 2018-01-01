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The web app builder, without the limits
Plasmic makes it easy for anyone to build web applications incredibly fast, without compromise. Any codebase, any tech stack, no limits.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build web applications in 3 steps
1
Bring in data from any source
Bring in data from anywhere. Take advantage of Plasmic's built-in connectors to popular data sources like Airtable, Google Sheets, or Supabase. Alternatively, you can connect to generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Use a full set of building blocks
Drag and drop ready-made components like form, table, and layout, to build your web apps fast. For a more custom solution, integrate with your codebase to bring your own code components, design system, auth, and more.
3
Deploy anywhere
Deploy your web app as a modern React application, or integrate with your codebase for your chosen hosting infrastructure. Maintain control over your environment and scale with ease as your business grows.
BENEFITS
Why choose Plasmic as a web app builder
Plasmic is more flexible than no-code/low-code platforms and faster than traditional coding, enabling you to deploy truly scalable applications without accumulating technical debt.
Create custom, scalable web apps
Create web applications that scale with your business. With Plasmic, seamlessly integrate with any tech stack or codebase, and extend the platform's capabilities by incorporating your own data sources, custom components, auth, and more. Or, build pages within your existing applications.
Empower developers and non-developers
Let developers and non-developers, like business analysis and operations, safely build, ship, and make changes to applications, without waiting on an endless backlog. Developers can register custom building blocks, freeing up time for higher-value work.
Harness total design freedom
Plasmic gives you the freedom to fully customize your apps to match your unique needs and branding. You can tailor every element, from layout to functionality, without compromising on design quality or uniqueness. Deliver bespoke solutions that truly stand out.
features
All-in-one visual web app builder
Leverage all of the features you need to build web apps like internal tools or MVPs and storefronts, all in one platform.
User management and Auth
Incorporate built-in user management and authentication to ensure your team members and clients can safely and securely access their designated tools.
Set of built-in building blocks
Build web apps with built-in integrations, templates, and components like table and form, or elements such as buttons and search. With Plasmic, you can build professional web apps without touching code.
Responsive design
Ensure your web apps perform excellently on any device. Plasmic's responsive design capabilities let you optimize the tools for various screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones.
Custom components
Missing a component? Developers can register existing or custom code components as building blocks within Plasmic, from data sources and UI components to complex interactions.
Content editor mode
With content creator mode, non-developers can have a simpler and safer editing experience that focuses just on content, or create new surfaces using only the building blocks that dev specifies.
Figma import
Leverage Plasmic’s best-in-class Figma to code plugin, so you can move your designs from Figma directly into Plasmic— at a fraction of the time.
TEMPLATES
Get started with web app templates
From dashboards and ticketing systems to ordering apps and storefronts, Plasmic empowers you to construct web apps for any use case.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs