Plasmic vs Framer
Need to break out of Framer's ecosystem? Plasmic is the open-source alternative that scales with your needs.
Comparison
What should you choose?
Framer
Framer is a site builder known for its animation capabilities. Choose Framer for building engaging marketing sites.
Plasmic
Plasmic is a visual builder that enables deep integrations with code. Choose Plasmic if you need to build full-featured marketing sites or interactive apps and work with developers.
Key Differences
What makes Plasmic different?
Embed anywhere
Plasmic lets you embed visual content seamlessly into your React app, without an <iframe>. Deploy anywhere--don't be stuck in a walled garden.
Works with your existing code and tools
Don't start from scratch. Bring your existing components directly into Plasmic for content editors to use. Use any data source or CMS (we have our own too).
Deployment freedom
Be in control of your own deployments. Host your content anywhere and automate with webhooks.
Loved by teams around the world
the wall of love
Our customers
us
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020