Powerful features
Build rich web apps
Plasmic gives you all the building blocks and tools you need to create web apps incredibly fast.
Get started with ready-made components
Choosing from a growing comprehensive library of components, including table, list, grid, inbox, calendar, map, kanban, and more. Customize them to match your specific requirements.
Interactions
Create dynamic, interactive experiences for your users via triggers and actions.
Dynamic values
Make any aspect of your app dynamically reflect data from any other part of your app or external source. Create engaging user experiences.
Custom components
Visually design and build your own reusable components and elements within the platform. Streamline the design and development process.
Responsive by default
Build apps that look great and function smoothly on any device, whether it's a desktop, tablet, or mobile.
Bring in data from anywhere
Integrations
Read and write data against APIs, databases, and other integrations— all within Plasmic studio.
Rest API
Use our Rest API connector to connect with REST APIs, and authenticate with external APIs.
Authenticated APIs
Design apps that fit your brand and vision
Start with a template
Choose from a library of customizable templates to get started even faster.
Design bespoke UIs
Create custom UIs with arbitrary layouts and styling to meet specific requirements.
Design at scale
Go beyond simple theming. Leverage advanced features to design faster at scale.
Apply style tokens
Apply style tokens
Reuse components
Reuse components
Add mixins
Add mixins
Create variants
Create variants
Import designs from Figma
Quickly turn your Figma designs into React code for production in Plasmic studio.
Extend the possibilities
Build within your existing app
Compose new screens and components within your existing applications.