Breadth vs depth

Builder currently has broader support for more development frameworks than Plasmic. Plasmic instead optimizes for deeper/richer capabilities within its core set of frameworks—enabling deeper code component support (see how children props are handled, for instance), deeper customizability (for instance, richer context-aware sidebar controls), component-mapping Figma import, no-code interactions, and much more. This is one of the main reasons why there exist many more green checkmarks in the Plasmic column in the feature matrices below.