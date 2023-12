Builder's breadth vs. Plasmic's depth . Builder currently has broader support for more development frameworks than Plasmic. Plasmic instead optimizes for deeper/richer capabilities within its core set of frameworks—enabling deeper code component support (see how children props are handled, for instance), deeper customizability (for instance, richer context-aware sidebar controls), component-mapping Figma import, no-code interactions, and much more. This is one of the main reasons why there exist many more green checkmarks in the Plasmic column in the feature matrices below. Focus on being a CMS . Builder is a headless CMS first and foremost. Plasmic is a more general-purpose no-/low-code platform—but one where a main use case is managing rich content and pages. Plasmic also has a structured CMS built in (with things like localization, versioning, and so on), but it is unopinionated about where your data comes from, and partners with a number of other best-of-breed headless CMSes. Enterprise . Plasmic has its roots supporting large enterprises, so Plasmic has a deeper bench on this front. For instance: branching/approval collaboration workflow, integration with existing localization workflows, organizations with multiple sub-teams and workspaces, cross-project versioned import dependencies, deeper platform customizability, hybrid/on-premise architecture, and more.

Both are visual builders for high-performance headless content on websites. Both are used for headless content management and have growth/optimization features, and let you drag and drop components from your codebase.