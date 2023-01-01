Looking for a modern Webflow alternative? Plasmic is the only no-code development platform that integrates with any tech stack or codebase, allowing you to build websites and applications that scale in complexity.
Plasmic gives you full control over the layout of your website, but its built for humans rather than needing you to learn all the complexities and legacy of CSS layout.
Advanced design capabilities
With components, style tokens, and mixins, Plasmic gives you a suite of features for advanced design capabilities. Design with greater speed and consistency while building a true design system.
Extend the platform
You're never limited to what's in the platform. With Plasmic, you can plug in any design system, data, and interactions/effects. Let editors drag and drop arbitrary components, and truly bring together design and engineering.
Why you should switch from Webflow to Plasmic
Here's what makes Plasmic a modernized web design tool and more open no-code platform.
Webflow, while powerful, relies more on users having a grasp of web design concepts, particularly CSS. Plasmic offers an easier design experience, allowing you to harness full layout control without needing to learn CSS. Design across multiple artboards at once to see how your design looks across different screens and devices.
Built for collaboration
Unlike Webflow, Plasmic was designed for cross-collaboration so everyone across different teams can focus on what they do best. Developers can import design system components, images, icons, page layouts, and other assets into Plasmic, while marketers and designers can edit content without waiting on a backlog.
Extend the platform
Break past the limitations of Webflow and other no-code platforms. Plasmic lets you integrate with your exisitng codebase so you can plug your Plasmic designs seamlessly into any part of your existing website or application. Integrate with any CMS, commerce platform, and more. Deploy to your choice of hosting infrastructure.
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer
Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer
Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer
APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder
Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO
Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer
Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director
Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer
Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.