The visual CMS for your tech stack

Overvıew

Visual page builder

Best-in-class visual editing experience that adapts to either content editors or designers.

Headless CMS

API-first CMS with flexible content modeling, internationalization, versioning, and more.

Optimization suite

A/B testing, targeting and segmentation to help you experiment rapidly and accelerate growth.

benefits

Empower the whole team to ship incredibly fast

Three steps to seamless collaboration between developers and content creators.
developers

Empower teams to self-serve

Bring Plasmic into your stack. Specify where Plasmic designs should show up. You can register your own code components for the content team to use as building blocks in the visual editor.

Bring your own components

Equip editors with everything from sections to design systems to production data to interactive effects. Optionally restrict edits to use only given components. Truly customize and extend the platform.

Integrate anywhere

From Jamstack sites to headless commerce to logged-in apps to Wordpress/Shopify sites. From full pages to sections to components. Connect with any data source. Bring Plasmic to any stack.

Quality without compromise

Static build support. Image and bundle optimization. Clean code generation. Core Vitals best practices. Edge CDN serving. And more.

Content creators

Build stunning pages and experiences

Create bespoke landing pages and any other free-form content in record time, using Plasmic's best in-class web design tool. Use dynamic data from any data source, or use Plasmic's built-in headless CMS.

Build visually with speed

Stop using a CMS to build highly visual landing pages, or waiting on developers to make changes. Drag and drop with design freedom to create stunning experiences.

Use any data source

Create structured databases of content with ease, including internationalized content. Or connect with any built-in integration. Drag and drop into your pages.

Publish without developers

Let developers focus on code, not pixel-pushing. Marketing and design teams can iterate lightning fast to drive conversions, revenue, and brand loyalty.

features

Everything you need in one powerful platform

Create stunning, personalized experiences that drive conversions, revenue, and brand loyalty. Without waiting on development cycles.

Content editor mode

Enable content creator mode, a simpler and more streamlined editing experience that ensures control and brand consistency.

Figma plugin

Quickly turn your Figma designs into React code for production in Plasmic studio.

Templates

Browse professionally designed templates for inspiration or choose one and make it your own.

Integrations

Integrate seamlessly with your existing website and marketing stack, from analytics to optimization to CMS to commerce.

Enterprise compliance

SOC 2 audited. Published apps are GDPR compliant. Plasmic is trusted by enterprises in industries including finance and tech.

Localization

Plasmic integrates with localization frameworks so you can easily translate your content for users around the world.

SEO

Optimize your website for search engines, making it more visible and discoverable to users

Image Optimization

Reduce the file size of your app's images, without sacrificing quality, to improve overall performance.

A/B Testing

Experiment with different versions of your pages to see which performs better. Make data-driven decisions for future updates.
FEATURED STORY

Going to market in half the time with Plasmic

Time to implement new pages: 50%
More experiments launched: 100%
Less time to create new pages: 50%
the wall of love

Our customers

us

It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020