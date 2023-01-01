The visual CMS for your tech stack

Visual page builder
Best-in-class visual editing experience that adapts to either content editors or designers.
Headless CMS
API-first CMS with flexible content modeling, internationalization, versioning, and more.
Optimization suite
A/B testing, targeting and segmentation to help you experiment rapidly and accelerate growth.
Bring your own components
Equip editors with everything from sections to design systems to production data to interactive effects. Optionally restrict edits to use only given components. Truly customize and extend the platform.
Integrate anywhere
From Jamstack sites to headless commerce to logged-in apps to Wordpress/Shopify sites. From full pages to sections to components. Connect with any data source. Bring Plasmic to any stack.
Quality without compromise
Static build support. Image and bundle optimization. Clean code generation. Core Vitals best practices. Edge CDN serving. And more.
Build visually with speed
Stop using a CMS to build highly visual landing pages, or waiting on developers to make changes. Drag and drop with design freedom to create stunning experiences.
Use any data source
Create structured databases of content with ease, including internationalized content. Or connect with any built-in integration. Drag and drop into your pages.
Publish without developers
Let developers focus on code, not pixel-pushing. Marketing and design teams can iterate lightning fast to drive conversions, revenue, and brand loyalty.