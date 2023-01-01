Templates
Build admin panels fast, without the limits

Instead of writing endless lines of code, Plasmic lets you build admin panels quickly without compromising on customization. Leverage built-in components and templates, or integrate with your codebase for endless possibilities.

How to build admin panels in 3 easy steps

Integrate data from any source

Incorporate any data crucial for your operations. Take advantage of Plasmic's built-in connectors to popular data sources like Airtable, Google Sheets, or Supabase. Alternatively, you can connect to generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.

Use a full set of building blocks

Drag and drop ready-made components like form, table, and chart, to build admin panel pages incredibly fast. For a more custom solution, integrate with your codebase and bring your own integrations, components, auth, and more.

Deploy anywhere

Deploy your admin panels as modern React applications, or integrate with your codebase for your preferred hosting infrastructure. Maintain control over your environment and scale effortlessly as your business grows.

Why build low-code admin panels with Plasmic

Plasmic is more flexible than no-code/low-code platforms and faster than traditional coding, enabling you to roll out truly scalable applications without accumulating technical debt.
Build admin panels that scale as you grow
Create custom admin panels that scale as your business grows. With Plasmic, seamlessly integrate with any tech stack or codebase, and extend the platform's capabilities by incorporating your own data sources, custom components, auth, and more.
Empower non-developers
Let non-engineering departments, like business analysis and operations, safely build, ship, and make changes to admin panels, without waiting on the backlog. Developers can register custom building blocks, and use the rest of the time for higher-value work.
Build within existing applications
Create admin panels that seamlessly integrate with your existing infrastructure. With Plasmic, you're not just embedding iframes; you're constructing pages that are a fundamental part of your application. Build tools that feel native and enhance your operational efficiency.
Everything you need to build admin panels

Leverage all of the features you need to build tools like admin panels for any industry or area of your organization. Streamline your operations and improve critical decision making.
User management and auth

Incorporate built-in user management and authentication to ensure your team members can safely and securely access their designated tools.

Set of built-in building blocks

Build custom admin panels quickly with built-in integrations, templates, and components, such as table and form, and elements such as buttons and search. Build professional admin panels without coding.

Responsive design

Ensure your admin panels perform excellently on any device. Plasmic's responsive design capabilities let you optimize the tools for various screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones.

Custom components

Missing a component? Developers can register existing or custom code components as building blocks within Plasmic, from data sources and UI components to complex interactions.

Content editor mode

With content creator mode, non-developers can have a simpler and safer editing experience that focuses just on content, or they can be allowed to create new surfaces using only the building blocks that dev specifies.

Customize every pixel

Plasmic is the only visual app builder that provides the freedom to fully customize your apps. You can adjust every element, from layout to functionality, to offer the best experience to your internal users.

Explore similar templates

From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build internal tools for every area of your business.
Enterprise-grade support at scale

Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment

Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.

Branching and approvals

Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.

Shared libraries

Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.

Custom roles and permissions

Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.

SOC 2 compliance

Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.

SSO and domain capture

Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.

By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
Frequently asked questions

