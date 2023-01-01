About the Template

Streamline your recruitment process with the Applicant Tracker template from Plasmic. Designed for HR professionals who need to manage job applications and recruitment workflow effectively, this app template helps simplify your hiring operations and enhances your recruitment efficiency.

With the dashboard in the Applicant Tracker template, you can efficiently track hiring progress, job postings, and candidate pipeline. Get a birds' eye view of candidates and leave feedback after every interview. Moreover, the template is fully customizable to meet your specific needs and integrates with any data source.