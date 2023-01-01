Manage your recruitment workflows with greater efficiency. Perfect for HR or any talent acquisition specialist who needs to keep track of hiring.
Streamline your recruitment process with the Applicant Tracker template from Plasmic. Designed for HR professionals who need to manage job applications and recruitment workflow effectively, this app template helps simplify your hiring operations and enhances your recruitment efficiency.
With the dashboard in the Applicant Tracker template, you can efficiently track hiring progress, job postings, and candidate pipeline. Get a birds' eye view of candidates and leave feedback after every interview. Moreover, the template is fully customizable to meet your specific needs and integrates with any data source.
An applicant tracker, also known as an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), is a software tool or platform that automates, streamlines, and simplifies the recruitment process. It manages every stage of the hiring process, from receiving applications to hiring new employees.
An applicant tracking system (ATS) is something to consider when your company experiences growth in hiring needs or when the recruitment process becomes time-consuming. If you have multiple teams involved in the hiring process, an ATS will streamline the application and interview workflows. Building in features for communication, will allow you and hiring managers to interact with applicants in one place.
Yes, the template is designed to be responsive and mobile-friendly. You can access and manage applicant data on-the-go, making it convenient for recruiters and hiring managers to stay updated anytime, anywhere.
Yes, the applicant tracker template is fully customizable. You can tailor it to match your unique hiring process, add or remove fields, and adapt it to your organization's branding. Just sign up for a Plasmic account and start building!
Manage your recruitment workflows with greater efficiency. Perfect for HR or any talent acquisition specialist who needs to keep track of hiring.
