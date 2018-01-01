May 15 Livestream: Using Plasmic with Cursor →Join Plasmic Project Jam stream next Friday (Nov 28) at 12:30PM CET! →
Marketing autonomy
Got endless requests from the marketing team? Let your marketers iterate as fast as they can imagine with our visual CMS.
Loved by teams around the world
collaboration
Bridge the gap between teams
Plasmic makes the development process more collaborative, so everyone can build better experiences together.
Empower non-developers
Empower marketing, content, design, and product teams to build and publish. Developers can register custom components as building blocks that other team members can use.
Collaborate effortlessly
Go from silos and endless backlogs to streamlined workflows between development and business teams. Let everyone focus on what they do best with branching and multiplayer mode.
design
Design experiences your users will love
Design custom UIs with responsive layouts and styling that set you apart and delight your users.
Create completely custom UIs
Create unique, custom UIs with arbitrary layouts and styling that can be tailored to your specific needs and requirements.
Import with Figma
Quickly turn your Figma designs into React code for production in Plasmic Studio using the best-in-class Figma to code plugin.
deployment
Deploy anywhere
Deploy to your choice of hosting infrastructure, so you can maintain control and easily scale your app.
augment
Extend the possibilities
Unlike other no-code and low-code builders, with Plasmic, you're never trapped in a walled garden.
Integrate with your codebase
Bring your own components, UI elements, data sources, deployment environments, custom controls, and more.
Build within your existing app
Compose new screens and components within your existing applications.
the wall of love
Our customers
us
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020