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Whether you’re building internal tools or public web apps, Plasmic offers flexible pricing plans that scale as you grow. Get started for free, forever.
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Free plan includes:
3 collaborators
Unlimited projects
Unlimited headless CMS
Community forum support
Use custom domains with Plasmic hosting
Deploy to third-party servers
Plasmic badge on every project (only for Plasmic-hosted websites)
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Everything in Free, plus:
3 collaborators
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Add your custom favicon
AI support chat
All features
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Everything in Starter, plus:
4-10 collaborators
Priority support
Unlimited access to the Plasmic AI (Beta)
All features
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Everything in Pro, plus:
8-30 collaborators
Content creator mode
A/B testing
Scheduled content
Custom targeting
All features
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Enterprise
For advanced security, dedicated support & flexible controls.
Sub-price
Custom
/month
Everything in Scale, plus:
Custom collaborators
Custom integrations
Custom roles & permissions
SSO & domain capture
Whitelabeling & embedding
Availability & response time SLAs
Dedicated support & onboarding
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Pro
$103/month
Fundamentals
Projects
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Publishes & syncs
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Cross-project imports
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Workspaces
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Included collaborators
3
3
4
8
Custom
Maximum collaborators
3
3
10
30
Custom
Component library
Integration library
Template library
Hosting
Custom domains
Plasmic hosting
Deploy to any server
Custom favicon
Remove Plasmic badge
Building
Components
Animations
Interactions
Style Tokens
Figma Import
HTML paste
Theming & Branding
Plasmic AI
Beta
Beta
Beta
Customization
Code components
Integrate with codebase
Extensions
White labeling
Embedding
Custom integrations priority
Custom components priority
Extended platform APIs
CMS
Headless CMS
CMS Types
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
CMS entries
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Image optimization
Collaboration
Multiplayer
Comments
Branching
Growth & Optimization
Analytics
A/B testing
Scheduled content
Custom targeting & segmentation
Localization
Security & Controls
Backup & export
Code generation
Transfer ownership
Version History
14 days
30 days
90 days
180 days
Custom
Team roles & permissions
Content creator mode
Custom content creator mode
Custom roles & permissions
SSO
Domain capture
Availability SLAs
Resources
Community Support
Priority Support
Private Slack Channel
Response Time SLA
Onboarding
Price per additional collaborator
N/A
N/A
$20/ collaborator
$40/ collaborator
Custom
FAQS