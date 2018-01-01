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Build internal tools fast, without the limits

Plasmic makes it easy for anyone to build internal tools incredibly fast, without compromise. Any codebase, any tech stack, no limits.

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Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS

How to build internal tools in 3 steps

1

Integrate data from any source
Incorporate any data crucial for your operations. Take advantage of Plasmic's built-in connectors to popular data sources like Airtable, Google Sheets, or Supabase. Alternatively, you can connect to generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.

2

Use a full set of building blocks
Drag and drop ready-made components like form, table, and chart, to build anything from admin panels and dashboards to task trackers. For a more custom solution, integrate with your codebase to bring your own integrations, components, auth, and more.

3

Deploy anywhere
Deploy your internal tools as modern React applications, or integrate with your codebase for your preferred hosting infrastructure. Maintain control over your portal environment and scale effortlessly as your business grows.
BENEFITS

Why build internal tools with Plasmic

Plasmic is more flexible than no-code/low-code platforms and faster than traditional coding, enabling you to roll out truly scalable applications without accumulating technical debt.
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Create custom, scalable tools
Create internal applications that scale as your business grows. With Plasmic, seamlessly integrate with any tech stack or codebase, and extend the platform's capabilities by incorporating your own data sources, custom components, auth, and more.
Empower non-developers
Let non-engineering departments, like business analysis and operations, safely build, ship, and make changes to applications, without waiting on the backlog. Developers can register custom building blocks, and use the rest of the time for higher-value work.
Build within existing applications
Create internal tools that seamlessly integrate with your existing infrastructure. With Plasmic, you're not just embedding iframes; you're constructing pages that are a fundamental part of your application. Build tools that feel native and enhance your operational efficiency.
features

Everything you need to build internal tools

Leverage all of the features you need to build tools like admin panels and dashboards, all in one platform.
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User management and auth
Incorporate built-in user management and authentication to ensure your team members can safely and securely access their designated tools.
Set of built-in building blocks
Build custom customer portals quickly with built-in integrations, templates, and components, such as table and form, and elements such as buttons and search. Build professional internal tools without coding.
Responsive design
Ensure your internal tools perform excellently on any device. Plasmic's responsive design capabilities let you optimize the tools for various screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones.
Custom components
Missing a component? Developers can register existing or custom code components as building blocks within Plasmic, from data sources and UI components to complex interactions.
Content editor mode
With content creator mode, non-developers can have a simpler and safer editing experience that focuses just on content, or they can be allowed to create new surfaces using only the building blocks that dev specifies.
Customize every pixel
Plasmic is the only visual app builder that provides the freedom to fully customize your apps. You can adjust every element, from layout to functionality, to offer the best experience to your internal users.
TEMPLATES

Get started with internal tool templates

From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build internal tools for every area of your business.
Explore all templates
scale

Enterprise-grade support at scale

Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
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On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs

Frequently asked questions

What are internal tools?
What types of internal tools can I build with Plasmic?
How can I improve the user experience for my internal team members?
Can non-technical team members use the internal tools built with Plasmic?
How fast can I build an internal tool with Plasmic?
Can I integrate other software with the internal tools built on Plasmic?
Is it possible to scale internal tools as my business grows?