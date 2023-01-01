About the Template

Improve your internal communication with the Feedback Tracker template from Plasmic. Engineered for team leaders, HR professionals, and managers who need to effectively capture and prioritize team feedback, this app template assists you in creating, managing, and developing an internal feedback system that boosts employee engagement and fosters a culture of continuous improvement.

Gain insights into your team's perspectives, prioritize action items, and engage effectively with your team members. This template is fully customizable to reflect your organization's unique needs so you can create a feedback system that truly works for your team.