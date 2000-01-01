Announcing Plasmic's Affiliate Program!
Build engaging digital experiences ⚡️
fast
.
The web design tool that works seamlessly with your tech stack. The visual CMS that clients love.
Try Plasmic for free
Move fast. Grow faster.
No-code autonomy.
Easy-to-use but powerful drag-and-drop builder to create web experiences incredibly fast.
Limitless speed.
The only WYSIWYG builder that never limits you.
Free up developers.
Empower content editors and designers. Let developers focus on code rather than pixel-pushing.
Hit the ground running.
Use your existing design system, import from Figma, or grab our templates.
Try Plasmic for free
Play
Plasmic Levels
No-compromise developer flexibility.
For any tech stack.
Plug into your existing codebase. Use any framework, backend, hosting, CMS, and more.
Blazing speed built in.
Static build support. Image and asset optimization. Web Vitals best practices. And much more.
Adopt incrementally.
Start with a single page or section. Simply import and render from your code.
Works seamlessly with code.
Bring your own code components, and extend any Plasmic component with code.
Limitless use cases.
Landing pages
Conversion pages
Announcement bars
Offer overlays
Heroes
Promotional sections
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer
Intuit
Our designer is empowered to instrument pixel perfect, responsive design. And frontend developers can focus less on boilerplate code. From design -> code -> deploy only takes minutes. And the design is pixel perfect. We're now using Plasmic for our entire web app in production.
Marcus Ellison
CEO
Venturemark
Have you checked out @plasmicapp — so far the best design tool for Product design I have used. If you would combine it with Pixelmators unique approach for image manipulation and Figmas vector drawing goodness we would come pretty far to a Product design powerhouse.
@produkthelt
Product Designer
Schibsted Group
I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer
Github
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacie Taylor
Frontend Engineer
Zapier
After trying out Plasmic for a bit I have to say it's already incredibly advanced. So many features done right - this is what the intersection of design/eng should look like!
Jan Six
UI Engineer
Atalanda
This is by far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. Week by week it keeps on getting better. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better, and faster—I highly recommend checking out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO
Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the tool I was looking for for years...the missing link in this universe. This is the reason I learned React. And their support is next-level.
Ernests Elksnis
Founder
paperfoods.eu
So exciting to see Plasmic announced publicly and the progress the team has made so far! A new design tool that bridges dev & design by allowing designers+engineers to create or compose existing react components visually and generate production-ready react code!
Monir Abu Hilal
Principal Engineer
Microsoft
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
Simply wanted to state how impress I was with what you guys came up with. At Field Office, we've been trying to get ahead of the competition through efficiency, blazing-fast site, and outstanding design and I strongly believe your product will be of great help to move us forward in that direction.
Jean-Philippe Lauzon
Founding Partner
Field Office
Just received my access to @plasmicapp and the onboarding tutorial is legit 👌
Aarón García
UI Engineer
Whereby
Got to try this out a few months ago. It’s absolutely incredible
Jed Bridges
Senior UX Designer
GoodRx
Wow did Webflow and Figma just have a beautiful baby?
Michael Pfister
Head of Product
Nylas
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder
Supersorted.app
This is going to be huge. UX--> UI-->React Code. Connected to @figmadesign, now Pixels for a visual designer have much more detail, code-connect and therefore thought. Time and efforts saved. The amount of faf and jibberish in product meetings will be reduced.
Saurabh Kabra
I only tested the beta version of @plasmicapp for a bit and I see incredible potential in this product. Surely one, if not the top place you (Including myself) want to work at, to shape the incredible future of design and development. Current market leaders should fear this one.
Marcus Richmond
Product Designer
I was honored to get a preview of @plasmicapp around a year ago and… wow. The progress they’ve made to bridge design & development using (and generating!) real components is super exciting.
Dan Eden
Design Systems Lead
Facebook
"Some people will say that an app like Plasmic doesn’t fit into their workflow, or that they don't need it because they are perfectly happy hand-crafting boilerplate code, and so on.
In my experience, these people
don’t know what they are missing
, and in a few years will have completely forgotten they ever doubted it."
Lincoln Anderson
Associate Design Director
352 Inc.
I was pleasantly surprised and at times,
blown away
, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer
APS Physics
Went from mock to working exported code today for this app with Plasmic. Was going to take me FOREVER to do it otherwise.
Sam Pullara
Managing Director
Sutter Hill Ventures
This is what I like about this Figma to codebase tool 🥰 - You can design all the UI states and screen breakpoints visually - You can hook up your designs to real user data - It’s not throwaway code that needs to be rewritten by a developer every time you change a design
Linda Dong
Designer & Founder
Hidden Cities
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced this is the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director
Outdoorsy
In "traditional" software development, I've found teams are a bit accustomed to a slow handoff between design and engineering (engineers are handed photoshop/figma/sketch files and recreate things by hand). There's a huge opportunity for industry-wide impact with Plasmic.
Viet Truong
Software Engineer
Undead Labs, Microsoft
Really amazing work by the @plasmicapp team building a tool that seamlessly connects design and code. No more tedious back-and-worth between developers and designers on css attributes!
Lydia Gu
Software Engineer
Instabase
The @plasmicapp design tool is fantastic, and the tutorial is perfect. Working through the code side next and thinking this may be the way I build apps now. The team was super responsive and agile too; sent a few minor suggestions via built-in chat and they fixed stuff live🤯
Brian Richins
Software Engineer
Software Technology Group
I have been testing @plasmicapp for the last 2 days , and I just have to say its AMAZING
Javier Fuentes Mora
Web Developer
Globant
Trying out @plasmicapp. Tons of potential here. If you’re building a design system for your team I’d suggest giving it a look.
Dennis Eusebio
Director of UI/UX
Capital Rx
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer
Sidecar Health
Plasmicapp is the most important app to be released in the last five years
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer
Coupa Software
One step closer to the holy grail of design tools + the benefit of more productive teams. Excited about this milestone.
Frank Yoo
VP of Design & Research
Coinbase
Exciting work going on at Plasmic.
Steve Sinofsky
Board Partner
Andreessen Horowitz
Get started with Plasmic
Start moving faster immediately.
Try Plasmic for free
