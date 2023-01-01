Product
Templates
Customers
Resources
Pricing
Sign in
Get started free
Product
Templates
Customers
Resources
Pricing
Sign in
Sign up for free
Plasmic
Integrations
Plasmic integrates with your favorite stacks, data sources, apps, and services to let you build web apps and websites incredibly fast.
React
Next
Gatsby
Hydrogen
Remix
Vue
Nuxt
Angular
JavaScript
PHP
REST API
GraphQL
Database integrations
Airtable
Airtable is a low-code platform for building collaborative apps. Build Plasmic apps powered by Airtable as a database.
PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database. Build internal tools or any Plasmic app on top of your Postgres data.
Supabase
Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative for building Postgres backends. Build apps like admin panels on top of your database.
Google Sheets
Google Sheets enables users to create, edit and format spreadsheets. Transform your sheets into powerful applications.
(Coming soon)
MySQL
MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. Build business apps powered by your databases.
(Coming soon)
App integrations
Figma
Figma is a leading collaborative design platform. Quickly turn your Figma designs into React code for production or advanced prototyping.
Zapier
Zapier allows end users to integrate the web applications they use and automate workflows. Connect Plasmic to over 3000+ apps and services.
Lottie
Lottie is an open source animation file format that's tiny, high quality, interactive, and can be manipulated at runtime. Include Lottie animations directly into your design.
Github
Directly push changes to a GitHub repo, or spin up a new repo instantly. Trigger GitHub Actions workflows. Deploy Plasmic sites to GitHub Pages.
Mailchimp
Grow your business on your terms with Mailchimp's all-In-One marketing, automation & email marketing platform.
Enterprise-only integration.
Adobe Experience
Adobe Experience Manager connects digital asset management, a powerful CMS, and digital enrollment to help your brand flourish.
Enterprise-only integration.
Optimizely
Rapidly build and deploy A/B tests in Plasmic, but with experiment definition and results integrated with Optimizely.
Google Optimize
Rapidly build and deploy A/B tests in Plasmic, but with experiment definition and results integrated with Google Optimize.
Hubspot
HubSpot's free CRM powers your customer support, sales, and marketing with easy-to-use features like live chat, meeting scheduling, and email tracking.
Enterprise-only integration.
Marketo
Adobe Marketo Engage offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to build brand value, grow revenue, and prove impact.
Enterprise-only integration.
Pardot
Pardot is a marketing automation solution that enables marketers to identify prospective customers that are most likely to convert.
Enterprise-only integration.
Salesforce Marketing
Salesforce Marketing Cloud allows interactions from any channel, device, and combine's customer data creating real-time communication.
Enterprise-only integration.
Eloqua
Oracle Eloqua Marketing Automation offers campaign design, advanced lead scoring, real-time firmographic data, and integrated sales tools.
Enterprise-only integration.
Typeform
Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform that helps companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Include Typeform forms in your Plasmic design.
(Coming soon)
HTTP Rest APIs
Build any internal tool or web application on top of your Rest API endpoints.
GraphQL APIs
Connect to any data source with GraphQL endpoint. Specify exactly what data you wish to bring into your Plasmic app.
Ecommerce integrations
Shopify
Create headless Shopify storefronts incredibly fast, with or without code. Show product collections, browse variants, add to cart, and more.
BigCommerce
BigCommerce is an ecommerce platform for companies with high revenues and large sales inventories. Create headless storefronts lightning fast.
Swell
Swell is a powerful headless ecommerce platform that gives developers, agencies, and merchants around the world the tools to sell the way they want.
WooCommerce
WooCommerce is a popular open source eCommerce plugin for WordPress.
Enterprise-only integration.
Commercetools
Commercetools is the world's leading commerce platform built on modern MACH principles (Microservice-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless).
Enterprise-only integration
.
Salesforce Commerce
Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers you to create seamless ecommerce experiences that inspire and convert today's connected shoppers.
Enterprise-only integration.
VTEX
VTEX is the Enterprise Digital Commerce Platform for brands and retailers looking to build a future-proof digital commerce strategy.
Enterprise-only integration.
CMS Integrations
Wordpress
WordPress is a CMS and web publishing software you can use to create a beautiful website or blog. Include Wordpress content in your Plasmic surfaces.
Contentful
Contentful helps digital teams assemble content and deliver experiences, faster. Include Contentful content in your Plasmic surfaces.
Hygraph (GraphCMS)
Build digital experiences the way you envisioned them - with all your backends, frontends, and services. Include Hygraph in your Plasmic surfaces.
Contentstack
Contentstack combines the peace of mind of SaaS with the customization promise of open source. Include Contentstack content directly in your Plasmic surfaces.
Sanity
Sanity is the platform for structured content that lets teams build exceptional digital experiences. Include Sanity content directly in your Plasmic surfaces.
Strapi
Strapi is the leading open-source headless CMS. It’s 100% JavaScript and fully customizable. Include Strapi content in your Plasmic surfaces.
Drupal
Drupal is an open source platform for building amazing digital experiences.
Enterprise integration only.
Sitecore
Sitecore combines CMS with customer data, analytics, and marketing automation capabilities.
Enterprise-only integration.
Developer Integrations
Vercel
Vercel combines the best developer experience with an obsessive focus on end-user performance. Deploy and host your Plasmic-built projects on Vercel.
Github
Directly push changes to a GitHub repo, or spin up a new repo instantly. Trigger GitHub Actions workflows. Deploy Plasmic sites to GitHub Pages.
Netlify
Netlify is for developers building highly-performant and dynamic web sites, e-commerce stores and applications. Deploy and host your Plasmic-built projects on Netlify.
Fathym
Fathym deploys, hosts and integrates multiple repos and your tech stacks, frameworks, builders and data sources together on one domain. Deploy and host your Plasmic-built projects on Fathym.
Firebase
Firebase provides detailed documentation and cross-platform SDKs to help you build and ship apps on Android, iOS, the web, C++, and Unity.
(Coming soon)
Missing an
integration?
Connect to anything
Integrate to anything with a Rest API, GraphQL, or SQL endpoint.
Start building
Partner with us
Reach out to our Enterprise team to discuss tech partnership opportunities, and to add your app to our platform.
Contact us
Submit a Request
Speak with our Enterprise team to request your favorite app or data integration.
Contact us