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Build custom business apps fast, without limits
Plasmic makes it easy for anyone to build custom business apps incredibly fast, without compromise. Scale your operational efficiency. Any codebase, any tech stack, no limits.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build custom business apps
1
Integrate data from any source
Tap into popular data sources like Airtable, Google Sheets, or Supabase with our built-in connectors. Or, connect to generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints, or even your own authenticated APIs.
2
Use a full set of building blocks
Drag and drop ready-made components to build customized business apps. Or, integrate with your codebase to bring your own components, design system, auth, and more.
3
Deploy anywhere
Deploy as a modern React application to your choice of hosting infrastructure, so you can maintain control and easily scale your custom business app. Maintain control, even as your application grows and evolves.
BENEFITS
Why build business applications with Plasmic
Whether you're building an admin panel, portal, or a CRM, with Plasmic— you’re not confined to the platform. Deliver high-quality, high-performance, modern React applications that you can be proud of.
Build without limitations
Integrate with any tech stack or codebase. Extend the platform by bringing your own data sources, custom components, auth, deployment environment, and more. Never hit a ceiling that forces you to rebuild with code.
Empower non-developers
Enable non-engineering departments, like business analysts and operations, to safely build, ship, and make changes to applications, without waiting on the backlog. With codebase integration, developers can register custom building blocks, and use the rest of the time for higher-value work.
Build within existing applications
Build tools that seamlessly integrate with your existing infrastructure. With Plasmic, you're not just embedding iframes; you're constructing pages that exist within your application. Leverage your codebase for better performance and a more cohesive user experience.
features
Everything you need to build custom business applications
Leverage all of the features you need to build tools like admin panels and dashboards, all in one platform.
User management and auth
Incorporate built-in user management and authentication to ensure your team members can safely and securely access their designated tools.
Set of built-in building blocks
Build business apps quickly with built-in integrations, templates, and components, such as table and form, and elements such as buttons and search. Build professional internal tools without coding.
Responsive design
Ensure your business apps perform excellently on any device. Plasmic's responsive design capabilities let you optimize the tools for various screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones.
Custom components
Missing a component? Developers can register existing or custom code components as building blocks within Plasmic, from data sources and UI components to complex interactions.
Content editor mode
With content creator mode, non-developers can have a simpler and safer editing experience that focuses just on content, or they can be allowed to create new surfaces using only the building blocks that dev specifies.
Customize every pixel
Plasmic is the only visual app builder that provides the freedom to fully customize your apps. You can adjust every element, from layout to functionality, to offer the best experience to your internal users.
TEMPLATES
Get inspired by business software examples
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build custom business applications for every area of your business to improve your operational efficiency.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs