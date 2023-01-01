About the Template

Improve your customer interactions with this Request Form + CRM template from Plasmic. Constructed for small business owners, managers, and customer service professionals who need to efficiently manage service requests and customer relationships, this app template facilitates the creation, organization, and growth of a service system that encourages repeat business.

Get a 360 view of customers, service quotes, and revenue. Track business leads in the CRM and get deeper insights around the status of new and ongoing projects. This template is fully customizable to mirror your business's unique brand and service.