About the Template

Build stronger relationships with your audience using this Community Forum template from Plasmic. Crafted for community managers, digital marketers, and entrepreneurs who need to cultivate vibrant online communities effectively, this app template helps you create, manage, and grow an interactive forum.

The Community Forum template gives you an expansive view of user activity and top discussions. Gain insights into trending topics, moderate discussion boards, and interact with your members. This template is entirely customizable to reflect your brand's unique identity.