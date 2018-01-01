May 15 Livestream: Using Plasmic with Cursor →Join Plasmic Project Jam stream next Friday (Nov 28) at 12:30PM CET! →
Plasmic vs WeWeb
Build applications that truly scale with you. Plasmic is the only WeWeb alternative that integrates with any tech stack or codebase, allowing you to build truly scalable applications, instead of technical debt.
Loved by teams around the world
overview
What makes Plasmic different?
Embrace open-architecture
Plasmic integrates with any codebase or tech stack. Develop new functionalities and customize your app to meet any requirement. Never be stuck within a walled garden.
SEO and performance
With Plasmic, you get top-tier performance and SEO out of the box. Create modern React apps that are not just visually stunning but also blazing fast.
Build within existing apps
Plasmic lets you build pages that deeply integrate within your existing applications, whether it's a dashboard or portal within your core product. Ensure a cohesive user experience.
Why you should switch from WeWeb to Plasmic
Plasmic is the WeWeb alternative without any limitations. It integrates with your tech stack, lets you build simple to complex applications fast, and scales effortlessly alongside your business.
Break the no-code ceiling
With WeWeb and other no-code platforms, you’re confined to built-in capabilities. Plasmic integrates with any codebase or tech stack, so you’re never restricted to the limitations of the platform. Bring your own integrations, components, design system, auth, custom controls, and more.
Build within existing applications
WeWeb only allows you to build new applications from scratch within its infrastructure. With Plasmic, you can build pages that seamlessly integrate within into your existing applications. If you've already made significant investments in an app, Plasmic lets you expand and enhance so you don't waste time.
Harness true design freedom
While WeWeb does offer extensive design capabilities, Plasmic takes it to the next level. Tailor every element, from layout to functionality, without compromising on quality or uniqueness. Use Plasmic’s best-in-class Figma-to-code plugin to transform designs into production-ready apps.
the wall of love
Our customers
us
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020