May 15 Livestream: Using Plasmic with Cursor →Join Plasmic Project Jam stream next Friday (Nov 28) at 12:30PM CET! →
Affiliate Program
Earn money as a Plasmic affiliate
Earn money effortlessly by promoting Plasmic. Get 20-40% of all payments for 12 months from each customer you refer.
Apply
Overview
How does it work?
Apply
Apply
Introduce yourself and tell us how you promote. We are currently only accepting a limited number of affiliates.
Promote
Promote
Share your unique link on your website, social media, email lists, videos, or any content or marketing channel.
Earn
Earn
When your link converts, get credited with commission on the next monthly payout.
commıssıon structure
There’s no limit to what you can earn
Earn between 20-40% for 12 months after every signup based on the type of plan you refer.
Affiliate Commission Calculator
$135.45 /mo
Monthly recurring commission for referring
accounts on the
Plan
Change to see commission grow!
40%
STARTER
35%
PRO
27%
SCALE
20%
ENTERPRISE
WHO IT’S FOR
How to be a successful affiliate
Anyone can become an affiliate partner, but the program is designed for social influencers, experts, educators, content creators, or anyone with a wide, relevant audience.
Learn Plasmic
Learn Plasmic
Spend time to understand how Plasmic works and the many features of the platform.
Create content
Create content
Create content, like tutorial videos, courses, podcasts, blogs, newsletters, and more.
Spread the word
Spread the word
Share Plasmic with your audience and across your social networks.
FAQS
Frequently asked questions
the wall of love
Our customers
us
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020