Affiliate Program

Earn money as a Plasmic affiliate

Earn money effortlessly by promoting Plasmic. Get 20-40% of all payments for 12 months from each customer you refer.
Overview

How does it work?

Join

Register to generate your unique affiliate link and start earning commission immediately.

Promote

Share your unique link on your website, social media, email lists, videos, or any content or marketing channel. 

Earn

When your link converts, get credited with commission on the next monthly payout. Track all referral activity in your affiliate.

commıssıon structure

There’s no limit to what you can earn

Earn between 20-40% for 12 months after every signup based on the type of plan you refer.

Affiliate Commission Calculator

$299.00 /mo

Monthly recurring commission for referring
accounts on the
Plan
Change to see commission grow!

40%

STARTER

35%

PRO

27%

SCALE

20%

ENTERPRISE
WHO IT’S FOR

How to be a successful affiliate

Anyone can become an affiliate partner, but the program is designed for social influencers, experts, educators, content creators, or anyone with a wide, relevant audience. 

Learn Plasmic

Spend time to understand how Plasmic works and the many features of the platform.

Create content

Create content, like tutorial videos, courses, podcasts, blogs, newsletters, and more.

Spread the word

Share Plasmic with your audience and across your social networks.

benefıts

We’ll help you grow

affiliate dashboard
Intuitive dashboard
Your dashboard allows you to track referral activity including clicks, revenue and commission.
90-day cookie window
Any person who clicks on your affiliate link will be tagged as your referral for 90 days.
Marketing assets
Get access to a growing inventory of marketing assets to help you share Plasmic with your audience.
Unique offers
Make it easier for your audience to adopt Plasmic with special incentives offered exclusively to our affiliate partners.
FAQS

Frequently asked questions

Who can become a Plasmic affiliate?
Do you provide support for affiliates?
What are the limits?
Does it cost anything to be an affiliate?
Where can I find more information?
the wall of love

Our customers

us

It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020