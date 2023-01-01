How Intuit uses Plasmic to go to market in half the time during tax season

Each year, Intuit experiences a surge in traffic around tax filing season, providing a critical window to conduct iterative customer experiments. The faster teams can design, implement, and deploy new content, messaging, and features, the faster the company can improve the experience for its users and achieve its business goals. Our partners in Intuit's Marketing Technology team launch dozens of experiments each quarter on the marketing website to drive more conversions. This includes the product selection pages for Intuit's flagship TurboTax product, seen by millions every day. The team uses a homegrown CMS platform to deliver these experiments.
Democratize implementation
Incremental adoption
A scalable approach
James Armenta, the lead engineer defining a new process of rapid experimentation and innovation, evaluated a number of options — from evolving their existing CMS platform, to other page-building solutions. He needed something that could easily plug into Intuit's existing tech stack, while enabling non-engineers users to create rich visual content quickly.