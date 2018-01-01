How Intuit uses Plasmic to go to market in half the time during tax season

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Challenge
Each year, Intuit experiences a surge in traffic around tax filing season, providing a critical window to conduct iterative customer experiments. The faster teams can design, implement, and deploy new content, messaging, and features, the faster the company can improve the experience for its users and achieve its business goals. Our partners in Intuit's Marketing Technology team launch dozens of experiments each quarter on the marketing website to drive more conversions. This includes the product selection pages for Intuit's flagship TurboTax product, seen by millions every day. The team uses a homegrown CMS platform to deliver these experiments.
Prior to Plasmic, Intuit faced the following challenges:
- Only a fixed set of CMS layout templates and building blocks are supported. Experiments strive to think outside the box, often calling for very new and different user experiences.
- All the building blocks are implemented entirely in code by software engineers.
- The number of experimentation iterations per tax season was bottlenecked by engineering velocity, not traffic and user segmentation.
Goals
To accelerate experimentation, the team is focusing on the following key areas:
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The Plasmic approach
James Armenta, the lead engineer defining a new process of rapid experimentation and innovation, evaluated a number of options — from evolving their existing CMS platform, to other page-building solutions. He needed something that could easily plug into Intuit's existing tech stack, while enabling non-engineers users to create rich visual content quickly.
With Plasmic, Intuit found a solution that helps with:
- WYSIWYG page and component builder: Plasmic Studio makes it easy for anyone to visually create new pages and content, shipping to production with high design fidelity and speed.
- Accelerate A/B testing: Plasmic projects can be easily cloned, tweaked, and immediately deployed to a user segment with minimal developer involvement.
- Seamless integration: Plasmic flexibly integrates into any codebase, making it easy to leverage existing pipelines and workflows. It even supports bringing your existing components into the drag-and-drop editor.
- Team empowerment: Plasmic enables teams outside of engineering (e.g. in marketing and design) to implement and own their experiments, without requiring a developer in the critical path. This allowed them to quickly scale their experimentation efforts.