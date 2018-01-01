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Build OEM partner portals 10x faster, without limits
Streamline your operations with a custom OEM partner portal. Plasmic is the only low-code development platform that lets you build full-stack applications that integrate with any codebase or tech stack.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build an OEM partner portal
1
Bring in data from any source
Tap into popular data sources like Airtable, Google Sheets, or Supabase with our built-in connectors. Or, connect to generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints, or even your own authenticated APIs.
2
Use a full set of building blocks
Drag and drop ready-made components like form, table, and layout, to build your OEM partner portal. Or, integrate with your codebase to bring your own custom components, design system, auth, and more.
3
Deploy anywhere
Deploy your custom OEM partner portal as a modern React application, or integrate with your codebase for your choice of hosting infrastructure. Maintain control to easily scale as your business grows.
BENEFITS
Why build OEM partner portals with Plasmic
Unlike other no-code or low-code portal builders, Plasmic gives you the freedom and flexibility to deploy apps of any shape or complexity.
Build customizable, scalable portals
Build OEM partner portals without any limitations. With Plasmic, integrate with any tech stack or codebase and expand the platform capabilities by using your own data sources, custom components, and auth. Never hit a limit that forces you to code from scratch.
Accelerate development and iteration
Plasmic lets you rapidly build and iterate on your partner portal, without the need for coding. With interactive mode and collaboration, your team can work 10x faster, reduce time to launch, and respond more quickly to customer feedback.
Empower non-developers
Enable non-technical teams, such as business analysis and operations, to safely construct, deploy, and modify partner portals without relying on the engineering backlog. With Plasmic's codebase integration, developers can register custom building blocks for other teams to use, and free up time for complex tasks.
features
Everything you need to build an OEM partner portal
Leverage all of the features you need to build professional-looking partner portals without coding.
Integrations
Leverage a growing library of popular apps and data source integrations like Airtable, PostgreSQL, and Zapier. Or, connect to any app or data source using generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
Set of built-in building blocks
Build partner portals quickly with built-in integrations, templates, and components like table and form, or elements such as buttons and search. With Plasmic, you can build full-stack apps without coding.
Responsive design
Ensure your partner portal looks great on any device. Plasmic's responsive design capabilities enable you to optimize the portal for a range of screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones.
Custom components
Missing a component? Developers can register existing or custom code components as building blocks within Plasmic, from design systems and data sources to complex interactions.
Content editor mode
With content creator mode, non-developers can harness a simpler and safer editing experience that focuses just on content, or they can be allowed to create new surfaces using only the building blocks that dev specifies.
Customize every pixel
Plasmic is the only visual app builder that gives you the freedom to fully customize your apps. You can tailor every element, from layout to functionality, to provide the best experience to your portal users.
TEMPLATES
Explore more operations templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build internal tools for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures