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Build an agency client portal fast, without limits
Plasmic makes it easy for anyone to build an agency client portal incredibly fast, without compromise. Any codebase, any tech stack, no limits.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build an agency client portal
1
Bring in data from any source
Integrate with any data source central to your agency operations or client requirements. Leverage Plasmic's built-in connectors to popular data sources like Airtable, Google Sheets, or Supabase. You can also connect to generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Use a full set of building blocks
Drag and drop ready-made components like form, table, and layout, to build your agency client portal fast. For a more custom solution, integrate with your codebase to bring your own code components, design system, auth, and more.
3
Deploy anywhere
Deploy your agency client portal as a modern React application, or integrate with your codebase for your chosen hosting infrastructure. Maintain control over your portal environment and scale with ease as your agency expands.
BENEFITS
Why build an agency client portal with Plasmic
More flexible than no-code builders and faster than traditional coding, Plasmic enables you to deploy truly scalable applications without accruing technical debt.
Build a portal that scales with you
Create a client portal that scales with your agency's growth. With Plasmic, seamlessly integrate with any tech stack or codebase, and extend the platform's capabilities by incorporating your own data sources, custom components, auth, and more.
Accelerate your engineering velocity
Build and iterate 10x faster than traditional coding using the Plasmic studio. Avoid the need for extensive coding resources, and empower non-developers to make updates. With codebase integration, you’ll never hit a limit that leaves you starting from scratch.
Craft a unique, branded user experience
With Plasmic, you can tailor every element, from layout to functionality, without compromising on quality or uniqueness. Deliver a user experience that delights your clients and sets you apart from the competition.
features
Everything you need to build an agency client portal
Leverage all of the features you need to build professional-looking customer portals without coding.
User management and Auth
Incorporate built-in user management and authentication to ensure your clients can safely and securely access their designated areas within the portal.
Set of built-in building blocks
Build your client portal quickly with built-in integrations, templates, and components like table and form, or elements such as buttons and search. With Plasmic, you can build full-stack apps without coding.
Responsive design
Ensure your client portal looks great on any device. Plasmic's responsive design capabilities enable you to optimize the portal for a range of screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones.
Custom components
Missing a component? Developers can register existing or custom code components as building blocks within Plasmic, from design systems and data sources to complex interactions.
Content editor mode
With content creator mode, non-developers can harness a simpler and safer editing experience that focuses just on content, or they can be allowed to create new surfaces using only the building blocks that dev specifies.
Customize every pixel
Plasmic is the only visual app builder that gives you the freedom to fully customize your apps. You can tailor every element, from layout to functionality, to provide the best experience to your internal users.
TEMPLATES
Explore more app templates for agencies
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build internal tools for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs