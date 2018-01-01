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Build a store performance dashboard 10x faster, without limits.
Quickly construct a store performance dashboard that's perfectly aligned with your business goals. Integrate with your existing tech stack and scale effortlessly as your business grows.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a store performance dashboard
Rapidly develop a dashboard that evolves with your business. Enhance and extend its capabilities effortlessly through Plasmic.
1
Integrate with your systems
Connect to your existing databases or inventory systems. Use popular built-in connectors for PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. Integrate with any REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Utilize drag-and-drop to easily assemble monitoring widgets, alert panels, and interactive elements. Add in custom components for specialized incident tracking, or pull these from your existing codebase.
3
Deploy anywhere
Launch your performance dashboard as a modern React application, or pick a hosting solution that suits your needs. Scale with ease as your operations grow.
BENEFITS
Why build a store performance dashboard with Plasmic
Create a dashboard that's a perfect fit for your retail or e-commerce business, no compromises.
Build a KPI dashboard in minutes
Build your dashboard in mere minutes with our library of components and integrations. Spend less time coding and more time analyzing your performance metrics.
Empower your operators
Allow your operation team to be part of the build and update process. Developers can bring in custom components and tailor the building experience with content creator mode, all without creating shadow IT risks.
Embed within existing systems
Rather than building standalone solutions, leverage Plasmic to incorporate your store performance dashboard into your existing application. Ensure a seamless user experience while maintaining code consistency and control.
features
Everything you need to build a custom store performance dashboard
Get all the features for a custom store performance dashboard that aligns with your needs, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Start building right away with a library of pre-made components. From graphs to tables, accelerate your development without compromising on quality.
Responsive design
Access your dashboard from any device, be it a smartphone or a laptop. Keep track of key metrics and make real-time decisions no matter where you are.
User management and auth
Control who has access to specific data and features. Keep your dashboard secure without sacrificing the ease of access for authorized team members.
Custom components
Extend your dashboard's capabilities with custom React components. Whether it's specialized analytics or unique data visualizations, make your dashboard truly yours.
Dynamic values
Inject real-time data into your dashboard. Make more informed decisions with constantly updated, actionable insights.
Design a custom UI
Design the dashboard that aligns with your brand's aesthetic. From layout and color scheme to custom interactions, make your dashboard a seamless extension of your brand.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs