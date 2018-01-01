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Build shipping dashboards fast, on top of your data
Plasmic is the only visual development platform that lets you build shipping dashboards lightning fast without compromise. Integrate with any codebase or tech stack.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build shipping dashboards
1
Integrate with your data
Connect to your existing datasets, using existing third-party integrations like PostgresQL, Supabase, Airtable, and more. Or, connect to generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Use a full set of building blocks
Drag and drop ready-made components like charts, graphs, and table to build dashboards that help you monitor your shipments. Integrate with your codebase to bring your own custom components, auth, extensions, and more.
3
Deploy anywhere
Deploy your shipping dashboard as a modern React applications, or integrate with your codebase for your preferred hosting infrastructure. Maintain control over your environment and scale effortlessly as your business grows.
BENEFITS
Why build shipping dashboards with Plasmic
Plasmic lets you build completely custom dashboards for your store significantly faster than with traditional coding. Plus, unlike other no-code and low-code platforms, you're never limited to what's in the platform.
Total flexibility with code integration
Create a dashboard that fits with your existing workflows and infrastructure. Beyond built-in components and integrations, you can extend functionality with custom components, integrations, auth, extensions, and controls.
Less time developing, more time growing
Build simple to complex shipping dashboards, and code only when you need to. Both developers and non-developers can build and iterate on custom dashboards in Plasmic, freeing up time on the backlog for higher priority tasks.
Build any custom operations tool
With Plasmic, you're not only limited to building dashboards. Create anything from CRMs and inventory management systems to time trackers and admin panels. You can also build new pages and deeply integrate them within your existing applications.
features
Everything you need in a shipping dashboard
Leverage all of the features you need to build dashboards that help you track and manage the performance of your store.
Set of built-in building blocks
Build custom dashboards quickly with built-in Postgres and other integrations, templates, and components, such as table and form, and elements such as buttons and search. Build professional dashboards without coding.
Responsive by default
Ensure your shipment dashboards perform excellently on any device. Plasmic's responsive design capabilities let you optimize the tools for various screen sizes, from desktops to smartphones.
Customize every pixel
Plasmic is the only visual app builder that provides the freedom to fully customize your apps. You can adjust every element, from layout to functionality, to offer the best experience to your internal users.
Custom components
Missing a component? Developers can register existing or custom code components as building blocks within Plasmic, from data sources and UI components to complex interactions.
User management and auth
Incorporate built-in user management and authentication to ensure your team members can safely and securely access their designated tools.
State and interactions
Make your performance dashboards and other applications respond to user input. Dynamic, interactive user experiences made simple and intuitive.
TEMPLATES
Explore similar business templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build internal tools for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures