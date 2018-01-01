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Build an SEO dashboard faster, without limits
Create a custom SEO dashboard that reflects your specific goals and metrics, without paying for more off-the-shelf software or coding from scratch. Scale with ease as your efforts grow.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a custom SEO dashboard
Get your SEO dashboard up and running quickly. Evolve and extend its capabilities with Plasmic as your operation grows.
1
Integrate with SEO data & tools
Connect to your database and the SEO analytics tools you already use. Plasmic's versatility allows you to integrate via built-in connectors and also directly interface with REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Drag and drop components like table and charts to visualize metrics like keyword ranking, organic traffic, backlinks, and conversion rates. For more specialized features, bring in custom React components.
3
Deploy anywhere
After crafting your dashboard, choose between Plasmic hosting or anywhere you want to deploy it. Plasmic dashboards work as modern React applications and are designed to scale with your needs, no compromises.
BENEFITS
Why build a custom SEO dashboard with Plasmic
Craft an SEO dashboard that lets you monitor important content metrics and organic performance. Save time and costs on more expensive, rigid SEO software.
Get an SEO overview in minutes
Choose from a library of pre-built components, integrations, and templates. Build an SEO dashboard in minutes or hours instead of days and weeks.
Scale without limitations
With Plasmic, you're not limited to the building blocks within the platform. As your goals and tech stack evolve, bring in custom components, integrations, custom extensions, and more. Iterate fast, without creating more technical debt.
Empower SEO & content team
Allow your SEO specialists, content creators, and developers to work together in real-time. With controlled permissions, non-developers can build and make changes, while developers maintain oversight.
features
Everything you need to build an SEO analytics dashboard
Get all the features for a custom SEO dashboard that aligns with your goals and strategies, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Speed up your build by dragging and dropping pre-configured components. Code when you want extra customization.
Responsive design
Check your SEO metrics on the go. Leverage built-in components that are responsive by default, or create your own breakpoints.
User management and auth
Assign roles and set permissions. Keep your SEO data both secure and accessible to relevant team members.
Custom components
Have specific SEO metrics you want to track? Easily add custom React components to extend your dashboard's capabilities.
Content editor mode
Stay ahead with real-time SEO data. Use dynamic values to update your key metrics automatically.
Design an SEO monitoring Ui
Own your SEO dashboard's look and feel. From layout to specific KPIs, everything is customizable.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs