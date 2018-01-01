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Build a renewal tracker 10x faster, without limits.
Create and launch a renewal tracker tailored to your business cycle, 10x faster than starting from scratch. Integrate it with any codebase or tech stack and scale with ease.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a custom renewal tracker
Create and launch a renewal tracker tailored to your business cycle, 10x faster than starting from scratch. Integrate it with any codebase or tech stack and scale with ease.
1
Integrate with your systems
Connect directly to your CRM, billing, or contract management systems. Use built-in connectors for popular databases like PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. Integrate with any REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoint.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Use drag-and-drop to add pre-built charts, tables, and other components you need for renewal tracking dashboards and contract pags. Or bring in your own components to add custom features and auth options.
3
Deploy anywhere
Launch your custom renewal tracker as a modern React app or pick your own hosting environment. Keep full control as your business scales.
BENEFITS
Why build a custom renewal tracker with Plasmic
Develop a renewal management system that fits your specific needs. Plasmic doesn't lock you into a one-size-fits-all solution.
Build a renewal tracker in minutes
Choose from a library of pre-built components, integrations, and templates. Build a renewal tracking app in minutes or hours instead of days and weeks.
Scale to any complexity
Ensure you invest the time in a custom app that fits your requirements. Bring your data sources, code components, deployment environments, design system, and more. Scale your app as you grow.
Empower your sales ops team
Allow your sales operation team to be part of the build and update process for contract workflows. Developers can bring in custom components and tailor the building experience with content creator mode, all without creating shadow IT risks.
features
Everything you need to build a custom renewal tracking app
Get all the features for a custom renewal tracker that aligns with your needs, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Use ready-made components to create summaries for each contract, and track renewal deadlines effortlessly.
Responsive design
Make your tracker accessible whether your team is at their desks or out in the field. Your app adjusts to phones, tablets, and desktops seamlessly.
User management and auth
Control who sees what. Restrict app access to ensure only the right team members can view or modify sensitive contract information.
Custom components
Easily integrate custom components to build features, from specialized alerts to complex contract status tracking, to fit your specific renewal processes.
Content editor mode
Empower non-developers to make safe edits to the app. They can tweak content and layout using pre-defined blocks, without risking the app's integrity.
Design a custom UI
Customize the UI of your renewal tracker to fit your company's brand and specific use cases. Plasmic lets you tailor everything from layout to functionality.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs