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Build a patient portal incredibly fast, no limits.
Visually create a bespoke patient portal for any healthcare provider in a fraction of the time it takes to hardcode. Plasmic integrates with any codebase or tech stack, so it scales with your patient base.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a custom patient portal
Get your patient portal up and running in no time. Evolve and extend its capabilities with Plasmic.
1
Integrate with your systems
Connect to any data source or system. Use popular built-in connectors for PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. Integrate with any REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints to connect to your EHR systems, appointment scheduling, or lab databases.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Drag and drop built-in components to to assemble patient profiles, health trackers, and appointment schedulers. Integrate custom components for specialized healthcare management, directly from your codebase.
3
Deploy anywhere
Launch your patient portal as a React application on your choice of secure hosting. Maintain full control while scaling effortlessly, backed by industry-leading security standards.
BENEFITS
Why build a bespoke patient portal with Plasmic
Off-the-shelf patient portals come with limitations. Plasmic lets you build customizable, scalable portals to fit the specific needs and complexities of a healthcare provider.
Build a patient portal in minutes
Build a patient portal in a fraction of the time it takes with traditional coding. Plasmic's drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components make the development process quick and efficient.
Build a future-proof portal
As your patient base grows, your portal can too. Plasmic is built to scale, ensuring your portal remains fast and reliable even as demands increase. Easily extend your portal's functionality to adapt to evolving healthcare norms, regulations, or patient needs without going through a costly update process.
Maintain full control
Maintain complete ownership of your patient data, as well as how and where your application is deployed. Implement your own security measures that comply with healthcare regulations.
features
Everything you need to build a custom patient portal
Get all the features for a custom patient portal that aligns with your needs, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Start with a library of pre-built components like tables, lists, and more. Assemble a functional patient portal quickly, only dipping into code when you need specialized features.
Responsive design
Ensure your patient portal works on all devices. From booking an appointment on a phone to reviewing medical history on a tablet, offer the same seamless experience everywhere.
User management and auth
Control who sees what. Define roles for doctors, nurses, and administrative staff to access only the data and functionalities they need, maintaining both security and usability.
Custom components
Address unique healthcare needs by building your own components. Whether it’s a detailed medical history tracker or a symptom checker, you can extend your portal’s features with ease.
Dynamic values
Personalize patient experiences by dynamically displaying data. From appointment schedules to medication lists, make every user's interface tailored to their healthcare journey.
Authenticated APIs
Connect securely with external healthcare databases or EHR systems. Keep patient data safe while making it accessible to authorized personnel only.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs