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Build a renewal tracker 10x faster, without limits.
Create and launch a renewal tracker tailored to your business cycle, 10x faster than starting from scratch. Integrate it with any codebase or tech stack and scale with ease.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a custom renewal tracking application
Set up your renewal tracker fast. Expand its capabilities as your business grows, all with Plasmic.
1
Integrate with your systems
Connect directly to your CRM, billing, or contract management systems. Use built-in connectors for popular databases like PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. You can also link to any data source with REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Drag and drop to add table, charts, and other components. Or bring in your own code to add whatever custom features you need for your software.
3
Deploy anywhere
Launch your custom renewal tracker as a modern React app or pick your own hosting environment. Scale while maintaining control of your renewal tracking system as your business grows.
BENEFITS
Why build a renewal tracking tool with Plasmic
Develop a renewal management system that fits your specific workflow. Plasmic doesn't lock you into a one-size-fits-all solution.
Build a renewal tracker in minutes
Leverage Plasmic's set of building blocks, integrations, and templates to build a custom renewal tracker in minutes. You don't need to write endless lines of code to get started.
Scale your tracking system with ease
As your tools and contract complexity evolve, your renewal tracker can adapt. Seamlessly fit Plasmic into your existing codebase or tech stack, adding new features and controls without building up tech debt.
Empower Sales Ops Managers
Get your Sales operations team actively involved in the development process. Let them make changes to the renewal tracking workflow, while developers keep control and oversight. Respond faster to organizational changes, without the risks of shadow IT
features
Everything you need to build a custom renewal tracking app
Get all the features for a custom renewal tracker that aligns with your needs, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Use ready-made components to set up alerts for upcoming renewals, create summaries for each contract, and track renewal deadlines effortlessly.
Responsive design
Make your tracker accessible whether your team is at their desks or out in the field. Your app adjusts to phones, tablets, and desktops seamlessly.
User management and auth
Control who sees what. Restrict app access to ensure only the right team members can view or modify sensitive contract information.
Custom components
Got a unique workflow? Easily integrate your own custom components for features that fit uniquely to your specific renewal processes.
Content editor mode
Empower non-developers to make safe edits to the app. They can tweak content and layout using pre-defined blocks, without risking the app's integrity.
Design a custom UI
Customize the renewal tracker UI to your company's brand and specific use cases. Tailor every element, from layout to functionality.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs