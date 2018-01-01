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Build a custom inventory management system fast, without limits.
Build and deploy an inventory management system that's completely tailored to your needs, 10x faster than coding from scratch. Integrate with any existing codebase or tech stack and scale without limits.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build custom inventory software
Create powerful inventory management applications fast. Add features as you grow, all within Plasmic.
1
Integrate with your inventory data
Integrate directly with your inventory database. Use built-in connectors to link with popular databases like PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. Or, integrate with generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Drag and drop ready-made components like tables, charts, and forms to monitor stock, orders, and manage suppliers. Want more customization? Integrate with your codebase to bring your own components, auth, and more.
3
Deploy anywhere
Deploy your inventory management system as a modern React application, or integrate it with your existing codebase for your hosting choice. Maintain control and scale smoothly as your operations expand.
BENEFITS
Why build a custom inventory management application with Plasmic
Craft an inventory management system that fits your unique operational needs. With Plasmic, you're free from the constraints of one-size-fits-all software, giving you the flexibility to adapt and evolve.
Create a system that scales
As your stack and supply chain needs evolve, adapt your custom inventory management system with ease. Integrate Plasmic into your codebase to add custom capabilities, and avoid refactors or technical debt.
Empower operations and supply chain teams
Bring your operational and supply chain teams into the development process. With Plasmic, they can build and make changes, while developers maintain visibility and control. Adapt your operations faster to changes in the market, without fear of shadow IT.
Build within existing applications
Build inventory tools that seamlessly integrate with your existing infrastructure. Rather than building disconnected external systems, create native-feeling pages and features that elevate your existing processes.
features
Everything you need to build inventory management tools
Leverage all of the features you need to build CRMs, as well as other operational tools like admin panels and dashboards, all in one platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Use ready-made elements like tables for stock levels, forms for orders, and charts for analytics. Save tons of hours without coding from scratch.
Responsive design
Ensure your inventory system is accessible and fully functional on any device. Manage stock levels anytime, anywhere.
User management and auth
Set up secure access controls so only authorized team members can view or edit inventory data.
Custom components
Need a specialized feature? Developers can register custom components to meet unique inventory management needs.
Content editor mode
With content creator mode, non-developers can have a simpler and safer editing experience that focuses just on content, or they can be allowed to create new surfaces using only the building blocks that dev specifies.
Customize every pixel
Unlike other platforms, Plasmic gives you the freedom to tailor every aspect of your inventory management system, from UI to functionality.
TEMPLATES
Get started with more app templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs