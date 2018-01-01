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Build an intranet portal 10x faster, without limits.
Create and deploy an intranet portal tailored for internal communications faster than coding from scratch. Seamlessly integrate it into your existing tech stack and scale as your organization grows.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a custom intranet portal
Get your intranet portal up and running in record time. Extend its features easily with Plasmic as your business evolves.
1
Integrate with your systems
Connect your intranet portal to existing databases or internal systems. Use our built-in connectors for PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. Also, integrate with any REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints easily.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Assemble your intranet portal with built-in components and a best-in-class visual editor. Integrate with your codebase to bring in custom React components.
3
Deploy anywhere
Launch your custom intranet portal as a modern React application. Choose a hosting solution that aligns with your company's internal network requirements, ensuring you maintain full control while scaling effectively.
BENEFITS
Why build a custom intranet portal with Plasmic
Craft an intranet portal that aligns perfectly with your organization's communication needs and data security requirements.
Build an intranet portal in minutes
Choose from a library of pre-built components, integrations, and templates. Spend less time on development and more time building the features that matter for your organization.
Scale with ease
As your company grows or changes, your intranet portal can easily adapt without requiring extensive recoding. Plasmic integrates with any codebase or tech stack, allowing you to customize and scale to meet any complexity.
Build pages within an existing portal
With Plasmic, you can seamlessly extend your existing legacy intranet portal by building new, fully-integrated pages. This not only enhances the employee experience but also saves substantial development time by avoiding a complete overhaul.
features
Everything you need to build a custom intranet portal
Get all the features for a custom intranet portal that aligns with your needs, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Choose from a rich library of built-in components for quick deployment. Drag and drop with ease, and only code where it matters.
Responsive design
Your portal auto-adjusts to any device size. Ensure your teams have continuous access to information, no matter where they are.
User management and auth
Create access controls to safeguard internal communications. Keep your data secure, but accessible to those with the right permissions.
Custom components
Easily add unique, custom features by registering or creating React components. With Plasmic, you're never stuck in a walled garden.
Dynamic values
Update internal data feeds in real-time. This keeps everyone on the same page and allows for quick, data-driven decisions.
Design a custom UI
Take charge of your portal's look and style to match your company's brand identity. Plasmic lets you customize everything, from layout to functionality.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs