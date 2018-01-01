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Build an incident dashboard 10x faster, without limits.
Construct and launch an incident dashboard tailored to your operational needs, 10x faster than manual coding. Seamlessly integrate it with any existing tech stack and expand it as your operation scales.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a custom incident dashboard
Get your incident dashboard up and running in no time. Evolve and extend its capabilities with Plasmic as your operation grows.
1
Integrate with your systems
Connect to your existing databases or tracking systems. Use popular built-in connectors for PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. Integrate with any REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Utilize drag-and-drop to easily assemble monitoring widgets, alert panels, and interactive elements. Add in custom components for specialized incident tracking, or pull these from your existing codebase.
3
Deploy anywhere
Launch your custom incident dashboard as a modern React application, or pick a hosting solution that suits your needs. Maintain complete control over your dashboard while scaling effortlessly.
BENEFITS
Why build a custom incident dashboard with Plasmic
Craft an incident dashboard that aligns with your organization's specific requirements and data security needs. No more cookie-cutter apps.
Build an incident dashboard in minutes
Choose from a library of pre-built components, integrations, and templates. Build an incident dashboard in minutes or hours instead of days and weeks.
Empower your operators
Allow your operation team to be part of the build and update process. Developers can bring in custom components and tailor the building experience with content creator mode, all without creating shadow IT risks.
Embed within existing systems
Rather than building standalone solutions, leverage Plasmic to incorporate your incident dashboard into your existing management tools. Ensure a seamless user experience while maintaining code consistency and control.
features
Everything you need to build a custom incident dashboard
Get all the features for a custom incident dashboard that aligns with your needs, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Tap into ready-made components like real-time graphs. Drag and drop to build fast. Code only when you need it.
Responsive design
Use your dashboard on any device. Stay updated and act fast, no matter where you are.
User management and auth
Implement access controls. Keep your incident data secure, but accessible to your team when it matters most.
Custom components
Unique monitoring needs? Extend your dashboard's functionality by registering custom React components.
Content editor mode
Let your devOps or QA teams tweak the dashboard. Provide them with a controlled set of building blocks that maintains consistency.
Design a custom UI
Take charge of your dashboard's look and style. Plasmic lets you customize everything, from layout to functionality.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs