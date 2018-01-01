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Build an e-learning portal lightning fast. No limits.
Create an e-learning portal faster than with manual coding. Seamlessly integrate it with your existing educational tech stack, and scale as your user base grows.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a learning portal
Get your e-learning portal operational quickly. Adapt and enhance its functionalities with Plasmic as your educational goals evolve.
1
Integrate with your systems
Connect your portal to existing course databases, LMS, or even virtual classrooms. Utilize popular built-in connectors like PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets, and integrate with any REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Use drag-and-drop to effortlessly assemble course listings, discussion boards, and more. You can also bring in custom components to cater to specific educational requirements.
3
Deploy anywhere
Deploy your custom e-learning portal as a modern React application, or choose the hosting solution that aligns with your institution's infrastructure. Maintain complete control over your portal, ensuring it scales with ease.
BENEFITS
Why build a custom e-learning portal with Plasmic
Craft an incident dashboard that aligns with your organization's specific requirements and data security needs. No more cookie-cutter apps.
Personalize the learning experience
Pre-built solutions often come with limitations in terms of content format, user roles, and assessment types. Plasmic lets you tailor every aspect, from the user interface to the types of assignments you can offer, to best match your educational model and goals.
Empower course creators
Empower course content creators to build and iterate on their own courses within the learning portal. Developers can maintain visibility, while unblocking non-engineering teams.
Build the portal within your existing app
Plasmic is the only visual builder that lets you build pages that deeply integrate within your existing application, rather than an iFrame. Maintain a consistent interface that your users are already familiar with.
features
Everything you need to build a learning portal
Get all the features for a custom incident dashboard that aligns with your needs, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Tap into ready-made components like lists and tables. Drag and drop to build courses fast. Code only when you need it.
Responsive design
Access your e-learning portal on any device. Ensure users never miss an update and engage in learning, no matter their location.
User management and auth
Set up role-based access controls to secure confidential course materials and student data.
Custom components
Have unique educational needs? Incorporate custom React components to meet specialized instructional goals.
Dynamic values
Enable real-time course updates and student personalization by integrating dynamic values that adjust according to user roles or behavior.
Design a custom UI
Plasmic allows full customization, from course layout to color schemes, to mirror the branding and identity of your educational institution.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs