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Build a custom task management application 10x faster, without limits.
Build and deploy a task management app that's tailored just for you, 10x faster than traditional coding. Integrate seamlessly with any existing codebase or tech stack, and scale as your needs grow. No limits.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build custom task tracker software
Create task tracking software incredibly fast. Add new capabilities as you grow, all within Plasmic.
1
Integrate with your task database
Integrate directly with your task database and other related systems. Use built-in connectors to link with popular databases like PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. Or, connect to any data source or app with generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Use ready-made components like list, table, and charts to manage your tasks and workflows. Need more? Connect with your codebase to add custom components, integrations, auth, and more.
3
Deploy anywhere
Launch your task tracking system live as a modern React app with Plasmi., or choose your hosting, Ensure sure your app scales seamlessly as your team grows.
BENEFITS
Why build a custom task management app with Plasmic
Escape the limitations of other no-code and low-code builders or off-the-shelf software. With Plasmic, create a task tracking app that truly aligns with your unique workflow and team needs.
Create a task tracker that scales
Let your task management system evolve alongside your tech stack and requirements. Seamlessly integrate Plasmic into your existing codebase, adding custom functionalities without accruing technical debt.
Empower non-developers
Get non-developers more actively involved. Let them build and make changes to their applications, while developers keep control and oversight. Respond faster to organizational changes, sidestepping the risks of shadow IT
Build within existing applications
Rather than constructing standalone solutions, use Plasmic to build your custom task tracking features within your existing apps. Achieve a seamless user experience, while maintaining control over your code and systems.
features
Everything you need to build custom task management software
Leverage all of the features you need to build a custom employee onboarding application that aligns with your organization's needs, all in one platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Drag in elements like task lists, boards, and charts. Speed up the build without coding everything from scratch.
Responsive design
Ensure your task tracker works perfectly on any device. Manage tasks anytime, from anywhere.
User management and auth
Implement tight access controls to manage who can assign or edit tasks within the team. Secure your project data effortlessly.
Custom components
Got unique workflow needs? Developers can plug in custom components to make the app more tailored to team requirements.
Content editor mode
Enable a simplified editing experience for non-devs. They can create new views using just the blocks you allow.
Customize every pixel
With Plasmic, change every aspect of your task tracking application, from UI and layout to functionality.
TEMPLATES
Get started with more app templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs