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Build a core dashboard for your app lightning fast
Build a dashboard for your core application without coding from scratch. Plasmic is the only visual builder that lets build dashboards that deeply integrate within your existing application.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build a core app dashboard
Get your incident dashboard up and running in no time. Evolve and extend its capabilities with Plasmic as your operation grows.
1
Integrate with your systems
Seamlessly connect with your application's databases, APIs, or third-party services. Use pre-built connectors or link to any data source via REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build pages
Assemble your dashboard by dragging and dropping pre-built components like graphs, tables, and more. Need custom features? Bring in custom components.
3
Deploy within your core app
Launch your core app dashboard within your existing application. Leverage your existing components and code for better performance, tighter control, and a more cohesive user experience.
BENEFITS
Why build a core app dashboard with Plasmic
Build a dashboard that integrates smoothly into your existing app, more quickly than manual coding and more effectively than using an iframe.
Build a product dashboard in minutes
Choose from a library of pre-built components and integrations to quickly assemble a dashboard that shows vital app data and features. Build in minutes or hours instead of days and weeks.
Empower your product team
Enable your product team to build and iterate on the dashboard's features while developers maintain oversight. Make quicker decisions and avoid bottlenecks.
Build within your application
Rather than starting from scratch, build your dashboard right within your existing app for better application performance and a more cohesive experience for your end users.
features
Everything you need to build a core app dashboard
Get all the features for a custom core application dashboard, in a single platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Make use of components like real-time charts, tables, and more, to build dashboards for your product. Add code only where you need it.
Responsive design
Ensure your product dashboard looks great on any device. Built-in components are responsive by default for mobile and tablet.
User management and auth
Apply secure controls to dictate who can see or edit your core app dashboard.
Custom components
If you need capabilities beyond what's in Plasmic, you can extend your dashboard's functionality by registering custom React components.
Dynamic values
Experience real-time data updates directly on your dashboard. Ensure your users always have the most current information at their fingertips.
Design a custom UI
Ensure your dashboard's theming matches your brand and style guidelines. Plasmic lets you customize everything, from layout to functionality.
TEMPLATES
Get started with templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs