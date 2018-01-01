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Build a custom employee onboarding application 10x faster, without limits.
Build and deploy an employee onboarding app that's fully customized to your workflow, 10x faster than coding from scratch. Integrate with any existing codebase or tech stack, and scale as your team grows.
Loved by teams around the world
HOW IT WORKS
How to build custom employee onboarding software
Create an employee onboarding tool incredibly fast. Add new capabilities as you grow, all within Plasmic.
1
Integrate with your systems
Integrate directly with your employee database and HR systems. Use built-in connectors to link with popular databases like PostgreSQL, Airtable, or Google Sheets. Or, connect to any data source or app with generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints.
2
Drag and drop to build your app
Drag and drop pre-built forms, checklists, informational components and more, to customize your onboarding experience. Or integrate with your codebase to include your own components, auth, and more.
3
Deploy anywhere
Publish your custom employee onboarding app as a modern React application or choose your own hosting environment. Keep control of your onboarding app and scale effortlessly as your team grows.
BENEFITS
Why build a custom employee onboarding application with Plasmic
Create an onboarding process that perfectly suits your company culture and operational needs. With Plasmic, you're not locked into a generic solution
Create an onboarding system that scales
As your tech stack and HR requirements change, your onboarding app can change with them. Seamlessly integrate Plasmic into your existing codebase, adding custom functionalities and avoiding technical debt.
Empower HR Ops Managers
Get your HR operations team actively involved in the development process. Let them build and update the onboarding experience, while developers keep control and oversight. Respond faster to organizational changes, sidestepping the risks of shadow IT
Build within existing applications
Rather than constructing standalone solutions, use Plasmic to build your custom onboarding features right within your existing applications. Achieve a seamless user experience that elevates your current systems, all while maintaining code consistency and control.
features
Everything you need to build custom employee onboarding apps
Leverage all of the features you need to build a custom employee onboarding application that aligns with your organization's needs, all in one platform.
Set of built-in building blocks
Utilize pre-built components like forms for employee data, tables for tracking progress, and charts for visualizing onboarding metrics.
Responsive design
Ensure your onboarding app is easily accessible on any device. Keep your new hires engaged, whether they're in the office or on the go.
User management and auth
Implement secure access controls to ensure that only authorized HR staff and managers can view or edit sensitive employee information.
Custom components
Need to integrate an existing workflow or a unique feature? Add custom components to fulfill specialized onboarding needs.
Content editor mode
Allow non-developers to safely iterate on the app. Limit their access to pre-defined building blocks, ensuring that your onboarding app remains consistent and secure.
Customize every pixel
Unleash full customization to align your onboarding app with your company's branding and unique needs. From the UI layout to specific functionalities, make it your own.
TEMPLATES
Get started with more app templates
From trackers and ticketing systems to CRMs and dashboards, Plasmic lets you build business apps for every area of your business.
scale
Enterprise-grade support at scale
Manage enterprise-level growth with ease. Scale your application and maintain control even as your operations grow and evolve.
On-premise deployment
Deploy your applications on-premise or behind firewalls for enhanced control and security.
Branching and approvals
Collaborate at scale by working on isolated copies, then review and merge when ready.
Shared libraries
Centrally manage assets across your organization. Import and reuse within various projects with ease.
Custom roles and permissions
Assign and manage fine grained access controls both within Plasmic and your applications.
SOC 2 compliance
Plasmic meets SOC 2 standards for secure handling of sensitive information.
SSO and domain capture
Available for for both Plasmic collaborators and end users of your application.
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a no coder or visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster — check out Plasmic.
CEOCollin Thompson
Intrepid Ventures
FAQs