When do I need to use a dashboard?

You'll likely find a dashboard useful when you need a centralized place to monitor multiple data streams in real-time or to regularly check key performance indicators. If you're managing a team, project, or business operation, a dashboard can help you keep track of productivity, deadlines, and resource allocation. It's also valuable for quickly identifying trends or issues, enabling you to make timely adjustments. Additionally, dashboards are useful for presenting data in a more digestible form, whether you're sharing insights with team members, stakeholders, or clients. In essence, if you have data that needs to be monitored, compared, or analyzed for decision-making, a dashboard is often the most efficient tool for the job.

Is the Dashboard template mobile-friendly?

Yes, the dashboard template is designed to be responsive and mobile-friendly. You can access real-time data about your business and orders on-the-go, making it convenient for your team leads and business analysts to stay up to date anywhere.