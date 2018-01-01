May 15 Livestream: Using Plasmic with Cursor →Join Plasmic Project Jam stream next Friday (Nov 28) at 12:30PM CET! →
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The drag-and-drop page builder and headless CMS for React.
Create stunning visual content and pages, seamlessly integrating no-code with your React codebase. Unblock your teams and ship lightning fast.
Visual page builder
Best-in-class visual editing experience that adapts to either content editors or designers.
Headless CMS
API-first CMS with flexible content modeling, internationalization, versioning, and more.
Optimization suite
A/B testing, targeting and segmentation to help you experiment rapidly toward growth.
Empower the whole team to ship incredibly fast.
Three steps to seamless collaboration between developers and content creators.
1
Developers add Plasmic, registering components for drag-and-drop.
Specify where Plasmic designs should show up. Optionally register your own components for the content team to use as building blocks in the visual editor.
2
Content creators build stunning pages and experiences.
Create bespoke landing pages and any other free-form content in record time, using Plasmic's best-in-class web design tool. Use dynamic data from any data source, or use Plasmic's built-in headless CMS.
3
Publish without developer involvement.Let developers focus on code, not pixel-pushing. Let marketing and design teams iterate lightning fast to drive conversions, revenue, and brand loyalty.
Developers: remove code, eliminate tickets.
Developers: remove code, eliminate tickets.
Empower teams to self-serve.
Let marketing and design teams iterate rapidly. Developers control how free-form page-building can be. Free up developers from pixel-pushing and from building CMS templates/schemas.
Bring your own components.
Equip editors with everything from sections to design systems to production data to interactive effects. Optionally restrict edits to use only given components. Truly customize and extend the platform.
Built for React.
Plasmic integrates seamlessly with React components, and supports server-side rendering. Support is especially deep for React frameworks like Next.js, Gatsby, and Remix.
No-compromise performance and quality.
Static build support. Image and bundle optimization. Clean code generation. Core Vitals best practices. Edge CDN serving. And more.
Integrate and deploy anywhere.
The universal builder for any stack
JAMstack sites, headless storefronts, rich apps—bring Plasmic anywhere. Designed to interface deeply with code.
Extensible and hackable
Bring your own code components, design system, data, interactions, effects, and more. Extend Plasmic for your app.
Works seamlessly with your stack
Freedom to pick any framework, hosting, CMS, ecommerce platform—you own the full stack.
Total flexibility and freedom
Adopt incrementally, starting with one page or component. Eject full code any time with zero lock-in.
Performance and quality
Static build support. Image and bundle optimization. Clean code generation. Core Vitals best practices. And more.
Works with your tools and platforms.
Content creators: the page builder you'll enjoy using.
Content creators: the page builder you'll enjoy using.
Adapts to content editors or designers.
Switch between powerful design tool with full pixel control, or easier-to-use content-editor mode that ensures brand adherence.
Creative freedom and speed.
Stop using a CMS to build highly visual landing pages, and stop waiting on developers to make adjustments. Drag and drop visually with design freedom to create stunning experiences.
Layout for humans.
You shouldn’t need to learn HTML/CSS to create beautiful, responsive experiences incredibly fast.
Unrivaled web design tool.
Multiplayer. Keyboard-first design. Components. Tokens. Variants. Responsive tokens. Built for speed. Editable built-in design system. Version history. And more.
Hit the ground running.
Grab a professionally designed template and go. Or use the Figma plugin to convert mockups into real web content.
Any data source, including built-in CMS.
Create structured databases of content with ease, including internationalized content. Or connect with any built-in integration. Drag and drop into your pages.
Design with dynamic data.
Pull data from any data source. No code required.
Dynamic data and content.
Design with data from any source, from CMSes to ecommerce product catalogs. Or use Plasmic's built-in high-performance headless CMS.
Drag in built-in data sources.
Query from CMSes, commerce backends, databases, APIs, and more without needing your team to write a single line of integration code.
Business teams: grow faster without code.
Deliver outcomes incredibly fast.
Create stunning, personalized experiences that drive conversions, revenue, and brand loyalty. Without waiting on development cycles.
Experiment and optimize with ease.
Design A/B variants, and create personalized journeys for different customer segments.
Connect with your key tools.
Integrate seamlessly with your existing website and marketing stack, from analytics to optimization to CMS to commerce.
Optimized for speed and SEO.
Page performance is revenue, and Plasmic is built for speed. Tailor SEO metadata and social media previews.
Take it global.
Create localized content for any region using Plasmic's built-in CMS with support for internationalization.
Enterprise compliance.
Plasmic is SOC 2 audited, and published apps are GDPR compliant. Plasmic is trusted by enterprises in industries including finance and tech.
Case study: Intuit
Going to market in half the time with Plasmic.
Read case study
I was honored to get a preview of Plasmic around a year ago and… wow. The progress they’ve made to bridge design & development using (and generating!) real components is super exciting.
Dan Eden
Design Systems Lead
I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer
Github
One step closer to the holy grail of design tools + the benefit of more productive teams. Excited about this milestone.
Frank Yoo
VP of Design & Research
Coinbase
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer
Intuit
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder
Supersorted.app
Trying out Plasmic. Tons of potential here. If you’re building a design system for your team I’d suggest giving it a look.
Dennis Eusebio
Director of UI/UX
Capital Rx
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer
Coupa Software
Have you checked out @plasmicapp — so far the best design tool for Product design I have used. If you would combine it with Pixelmators unique approach for image manipulation and Figmas vector drawing goodness we would come pretty far to a Product design powerhouse.
@produkthelt
Product Designer
Schibsted Group
After trying out Plasmic for a bit I have to say it's already incredibly advanced. So many features done right - this is what the intersection of design/eng should look like!
Jan Six
UI Engineer
Atalanda
Plasmic is the tool I was looking for for years...the missing link in this universe. This is the reason I learned React. And their support is next-level.
Ernests Elksnis
Founder
paperfoods.eu
Playing around with @plasmicapp and it is blowing my mind Exploding head. This is the future of web design!
Kyra Assaad
Product Designer
Inrupt
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
Just received my access to @plasmicapp and the onboarding tutorial is legit 👌
Aarón García
UI Engineer
Whereby
Got to try this out a few months ago. It’s absolutely incredible
Jed Bridges
Senior UX Designer
GoodRx
Wow did Webflow and Figma just have a beautiful baby?
Michael Pfister
Head of Product
Nylas
This is going to be huge. UX--> UI-->React Code. Connected to @figmadesign, now Pixels for a visual designer have much more detail, code-connect and therefore thought. Time and efforts saved. The amount of faf and jibberish in product meetings will be reduced.
Saurabh Kabra
I only tested the beta version of @plasmicapp for a bit and I see incredible potential in this product. Surely one, if not the top place you (Including myself) want to work at, to shape the incredible future of design and development. Current market leaders should fear this one.
Marcus Richmond
Product Designer
We spent a year finding ways to let our creatives team quickly create landing pages themselves, because it takes too much dev time. We tried headless CMSes, but they were too painful for the team to use. Plasmic will be a necessity for any enterprise-scale React site.
Deniz Gunay
Web Developer
The Beard Struggle
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO
Intrepid Ventures
Our designer is empowered to instrument pixel perfect, responsive design. And frontend developers can focus less on boilerplate code. From design -> code -> deploy only takes minutes. And the design is pixel perfect. We're now using Plasmic for our entire web app in production.
Marcus Ellison
CEO
Venturemark
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer
APS Physics
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacie Taylor
Frontend Engineer
Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner
8020
Exciting work going on at Plasmic.
Steve Sinofsky
Board Partner
Andreessen Horowitz
"Some people will say that an app like Plasmic doesn’t fit into their workflow, or that they don't need it because they are perfectly happy hand-crafting boilerplate code, and so on.
In my experience, these people don’t know what they are missing, and in a few years will have completely forgotten they ever doubted it."
Lincoln Anderson
Associate Design Director
352 Inc.
Went from mock to working exported code today for this app with Plasmic. Was going to take me FOREVER to do it otherwise.
Sam Pullara
Managing Director
Sutter Hill Ventures
This is what I like about this Figma to codebase tool 🥰 - You can design all the UI states and screen breakpoints visually - You can hook up your designs to real user data - It’s not throwaway code that needs to be rewritten by a developer every time you change a design
Linda Dong
Designer & Founder
Hidden Cities
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced this is the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director
Outdoorsy
In "traditional" software development, I've found teams are a bit accustomed to a slow handoff between design and engineering (engineers are handed photoshop/figma/sketch files and recreate things by hand). There's a huge opportunity for industry-wide impact with Plasmic.
Viet Truong
Software Engineer
Undead Labs, Microsoft
Really amazing work by the @plasmicapp team building a tool that seamlessly connects design and code. No more tedious back-and-worth between developers and designers on css attributes!
Lydia Gu
Software Engineer
Instabase
So exciting to see Plasmic announced publicly and the progress the team has made so far! A new design tool that bridges dev & design by allowing designers+engineers to create or compose existing react components visually and generate production-ready react code!
Monir Abu Hilal
Principal Engineer
Microsoft
I have been testing Plasmic for the last 2 days , and I just have to say its AMAZING
Javier Fuentes Mora
Web Developer
Globant
The Plasmic design tool is fantastic, and the tutorial is perfect. Working through the code side next and thinking this may be the way I build apps now. The team was super responsive and agile too; sent a few minor suggestions via built-in chat and they fixed stuff live🤯
Brian Richins
Software Engineer
Software Technology Group
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer
Sidecar Health
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