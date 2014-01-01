Three steps to seamless collaboration between developers and content creators.
1
Developers add Plasmic, registering components for drag-and-drop.
Specify where Plasmic designs should show up. Optionally register your own components for the content team to use as building blocks in the visual editor.
2
Content creators build stunning pages and experiences.
Create bespoke landing pages and any other free-form content in record time, using Plasmic's best-in-class web design tool. Use dynamic data from any data source, or use Plasmic's built-in headless CMS.
3
Publish without developer involvement.
Let developers focus on code, not pixel-pushing. Let marketing and design teams iterate lightning fast to drive conversions, revenue, and brand loyalty.
Developers: remove code, eliminate tickets.
Empower teams to self-serve.
Let marketing and design teams iterate rapidly. Developers control how free-form page-building can be. Free up developers from pixel-pushing and from building CMS templates/schemas.
Bring your own components.
Equip editors with everything from sections to design systems to production data to interactive effects. Optionally restrict edits to use only given components. Truly customize and extend the platform.
Perfect for Next.js.
Whether using SSG, SSR, or ISR, Plasmic fits seamlessly with Next.js's versatile full-stack architecture and performance orientation.
No-compromise performance and quality.
Static build support. Image and bundle optimization. Clean code generation. Core Vitals best practices. Edge CDN serving. And more.
Integrate and deploy anywhere.
The universal builder for any stack
JAMstack sites, headless storefronts, rich apps—bring Plasmic anywhere. Designed to interface deeply with code.
Extensible and hackable
Bring your own code components, design system, data, interactions, effects, and more. Extend Plasmic for your app.
Works seamlessly with your stack
Freedom to pick any framework, hosting, CMS, ecommerce platform—you own the full stack.
Total flexibility and freedom
Adopt incrementally, starting with one page or component. Eject full code any time with zero lock-in.
Performance and quality
