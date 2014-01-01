Multiplayer. Layout for humans. Components and variants. Multi-view design. Tokens and mixins. Custom design systems. Code components. Seamless code integration. Web performance optimization. Zero lock-in. Ship to any production site or app.
JAMstack sites, headless storefronts, rich apps—bring Plasmic anywhere. Designed to interface deeply with code.
Extensible and hackable
Bring your own code components, design system, data, interactions, effects, and more. Extend Plasmic for your app.
Works seamlessly with your stack
Freedom to pick any hosting, CMS, framework, analytics—you own the full stack.
Total flexibility and freedom
Adopt incrementally, starting with one page or component. Eject full code any time with zero lock-in.
Performance and quality
Static build support. Image and bundle optimization. Clean code generation. Core Vitals best practices. And more.
Hit the ground running.
Grab a template and go
Or learn from our collection of example projects and tutorials. Landing pages, storefronts, portfolios, apps, and more.
Publish in one click
Deploy a brand-new hosted website and codebase end-to-end. Or connect your existing CI/CD webhooks.
Import from Figma
Move up the starting line. Let us handle all the grungy translation of vector graphics to web standards with our ultra-high-fidelity design-to-code importer. Then use Plasmic to make it production-ready.
Generate a full codebase
Starting on something new? Generate a full codebase from scratch.