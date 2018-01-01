In my experience, these people don’t know what they are missing , and in a few years will have completely forgotten they ever doubted it."

"Some people will say that an app like Plasmic doesn’t fit into their workflow, or that they don't need it because they are perfectly happy hand-crafting boilerplate code, and so on.

Went from mock to working exported code today for this app with Plasmic. Was going to take me FOREVER to do it otherwise.

This is what I like about this Figma to codebase tool 🥰 - You can design all the UI states and screen breakpoints visually - You can hook up your designs to real user data - It’s not throwaway code that needs to be rewritten by a developer every time you change a design

After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced this is the future.

In "traditional" software development, I've found teams are a bit accustomed to a slow handoff between design and engineering (engineers are handed photoshop/figma/sketch files and recreate things by hand). There's a huge opportunity for industry-wide impact with Plasmic.

Really amazing work by the @plasmicapp team building a tool that seamlessly connects design and code. No more tedious back-and-worth between developers and designers on css attributes!

Really amazing work by the @plasmicapp team building a tool that seamlessly connects design and code. No more tedious back-and-worth between developers and designers on css attributes!

Really amazing work by the @plasmicapp team building a tool that seamlessly connects design and code. No more tedious back-and-worth between developers and designers on css attributes!

So exciting to see Plasmic announced publicly and the progress the team has made so far! A new design tool that bridges dev & design by allowing designers+engineers to create or compose existing react components visually and generate production-ready react code!

I have been testing Plasmic for the last 2 days , and I just have to say its AMAZING

I have been testing Plasmic for the last 2 days , and I just have to say its AMAZING

I have been testing Plasmic for the last 2 days , and I just have to say its AMAZING

The Plasmic design tool is fantastic, and the tutorial is perfect. Working through the code side next and thinking this may be the way I build apps now. The team was super responsive and agile too; sent a few minor suggestions via built-in chat and they fixed stuff live🤯