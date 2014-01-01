Announcing Plasmic's Affiliate Program!
The web design tool you'll enjoy using.

Multiplayer. Layout for humans. Components and variants. Multi-view design. Tokens and mixins. Custom design systems. Code components. Seamless code integration. Web performance optimization. Zero lock-in. Ship to any production site or app.
Try Plasmic for free
I was honored to get a preview of Plasmic around a year ago and… wow. The progress they’ve made to bridge design & development using (and generating!) real components is super exciting.
Dan Eden
Design Systems Lead
Facebook
I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer
Github
One step closer to the holy grail of design tools + the benefit of more productive teams. Excited about this milestone.
Frank Yoo
VP of Design & Research
Coinbase
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer
Intuit
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder
Supersorted.app
Trying out Plasmic. Tons of potential here. If you’re building a design system for your team I’d suggest giving it a look.
Dennis Eusebio
Director of UI/UX
Capital Rx
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer
Coupa Software
We spent a year finding ways to let our creatives team quickly create landing pages themselves, because it takes too much dev time. We tried headless CMSes, but they were too painful for the team to use. Plasmic will be a necessity for any enterprise-scale React site.
Deniz Gunay
Web Developer
The Beard Struggle
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO
Intrepid Ventures
Our designer is empowered to instrument pixel perfect, responsive design. And frontend developers can focus less on boilerplate code. From design -> code -> deploy only takes minutes. And the design is pixel perfect. We're now using Plasmic for our entire web app in production.
Marcus Ellison
CEO
Venturemark
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer
APS Physics
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacie Taylor
Frontend Engineer
Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner
8020
Exciting work going on at Plasmic.
Steve Sinofsky
Board Partner
Andreessen Horowitz

Productivity at the speed of thought.

One tool from wireframe through production.

Start with free-form drawing. Incrementally refine into production-ready layout, and stop rebuilding from scratch.

Multi-view design.

Simultaneously design across screen sizes, variants, and other contexts to iterate faster than ever.

Layout for humans.

Use a simple but full-featured layout system to easily create the exact responsive design you want.

Unparalleled power at scale.

Foundations that scale.

Build with greater speed and consistency using concepts like design tokens, mixins, components, and variants.

Make an impression.

Compose pages with full visual control. Add rich interactive effects and transitions.

Custom design systems.

Create fully accessible, bespoke design systems without a single line of code, using the Plume meta design system.
Try Plasmic for free
Play
Plasmic Levels

Integrate and deploy anywhere.

The universal builder for any stack

JAMstack sites, headless storefronts, rich apps—bring Plasmic anywhere. Designed to interface deeply with code.

Extensible and hackable

Bring your own code components, design system, data, interactions, effects, and more. Extend Plasmic for your app.

Works seamlessly with your stack

Freedom to pick any hosting, CMS, framework, analytics—you own the full stack.

Total flexibility and freedom

Adopt incrementally, starting with one page or component. Eject full code any time with zero lock-in.

Performance and quality

Static build support. Image and bundle optimization. Clean code generation. Core Vitals best practices. And more.

Hit the ground running.

Grab a template and go

Or learn from our collection of example projects and tutorials. Landing pages, storefronts, portfolios, apps, and more.

Publish in one click

Deploy a brand-new hosted website and codebase end-to-end. Or connect your existing CI/CD webhooks.

Import from Figma

Move up the starting line. Let us handle all the grungy translation of vector graphics to web standards with our ultra-high-fidelity design-to-code importer. Then use Plasmic to make it production-ready.

Generate a full codebase

Starting on something new? Generate a full codebase from scratch.
Case study: Intuit
Going to market in half the time with Plasmic
Read case study
Have you checked out @plasmicapp — so far the best design tool for Product design I have used. If you would combine it with Pixelmators unique approach for image manipulation and Figmas vector drawing goodness we would come pretty far to a Product design powerhouse.
@produkthelt
Product Designer
Schibsted Group
After trying out Plasmic for a bit I have to say it's already incredibly advanced. So many features done right - this is what the intersection of design/eng should look like!
Jan Six
UI Engineer
Atalanda
Plasmic is the tool I was looking for for years...the missing link in this universe. This is the reason I learned React. And their support is next-level.
Ernests Elksnis
Founder
paperfoods.eu
Playing around with @plasmicapp and it is blowing my mind Exploding head. This is the future of web design!
Kyra Assaad
Product Designer
Inrupt
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
Just received my access to @plasmicapp and the onboarding tutorial is legit 👌
Aarón García
UI Engineer
Whereby
Got to try this out a few months ago. It’s absolutely incredible
Jed Bridges
Senior UX Designer
GoodRx
Wow did Webflow and Figma just have a beautiful baby?
Michael Pfister
Head of Product
Nylas
This is going to be huge. UX--> UI-->React Code. Connected to @figmadesign, now Pixels for a visual designer have much more detail, code-connect and therefore thought. Time and efforts saved. The amount of faf and jibberish in product meetings will be reduced.
Saurabh Kabra
I only tested the beta version of @plasmicapp for a bit and I see incredible potential in this product. Surely one, if not the top place you (Including myself) want to work at, to shape the incredible future of design and development. Current market leaders should fear this one.
Marcus Richmond
Product Designer
"Some people will say that an app like Plasmic doesn’t fit into their workflow, or that they don't need it because they are perfectly happy hand-crafting boilerplate code, and so on.
In my experience, these people don’t know what they are missing, and in a few years will have completely forgotten they ever doubted it."
Lincoln Anderson
Associate Design Director
352 Inc.
Went from mock to working exported code today for this app with Plasmic. Was going to take me FOREVER to do it otherwise.
Sam Pullara
Managing Director
Sutter Hill Ventures
This is what I like about this Figma to codebase tool 🥰 - You can design all the UI states and screen breakpoints visually - You can hook up your designs to real user data - It’s not throwaway code that needs to be rewritten by a developer every time you change a design
Linda Dong
Designer & Founder
Hidden Cities
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced this is the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director
Outdoorsy
In "traditional" software development, I've found teams are a bit accustomed to a slow handoff between design and engineering (engineers are handed photoshop/figma/sketch files and recreate things by hand). There's a huge opportunity for industry-wide impact with Plasmic.
Viet Truong
Software Engineer
Undead Labs, Microsoft
Really amazing work by the @plasmicapp team building a tool that seamlessly connects design and code. No more tedious back-and-worth between developers and designers on css attributes!
Lydia Gu
Software Engineer
Instabase
So exciting to see Plasmic announced publicly and the progress the team has made so far! A new design tool that bridges dev & design by allowing designers+engineers to create or compose existing react components visually and generate production-ready react code!
Monir Abu Hilal
Principal Engineer
Microsoft
I have been testing Plasmic for the last 2 days , and I just have to say its AMAZING
Javier Fuentes Mora
Web Developer
Globant
The Plasmic design tool is fantastic, and the tutorial is perfect. Working through the code side next and thinking this may be the way I build apps now. The team was super responsive and agile too; sent a few minor suggestions via built-in chat and they fixed stuff live🤯
Brian Richins
Software Engineer
Software Technology Group
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer
Sidecar Health
Get started with Plasmic

Start moving faster immediately.
Try Plasmic for free
