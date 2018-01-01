May 15 Livestream: Using Plasmic with Cursor →Join Plasmic Project Jam stream next Friday (Nov 28) at 12:30PM CET! →
Plasmic vs Retool
Looking for a Retool alternative that works at scale? Plasmic is the only low-code platform that integrates with any tech stack or codebase, allowing you to build applications that scale in complexity.
Loved by teams around the world
overview
What makes Plasmic different?
Extend the platform
With Retool and most low-code platforms, you’re confined to the platform’s built-in capabilities. Plasmic offers more freedom by allowing you to integrate with any codebase or tech stack. Develop new functionalities and customize your app to meet any requirement.
Build within existing applications
Unlike Retool that embeds tools via iframes—restricting control and impacting performance—Plasmic enables you to build pages that integrate seamlessly within your current applications. You can fully leverage your existing components and code for better performance, tighter control, and more cohesive user experiences.
Deliver tools you're proud of
Retool is ideal for simple, single-page tools, but Plasmic lets you build complex, multi-page applications at lightning speed. Visually design advanced interactions, while preserving the modularity of your codebase. Deliver high-quality, high-performance, modern React applications that you can truly be proud of.
Why you should switch from Retool to Plasmic
If you're seeking a low-code platform that goes beyond simple applications, choose Plasmic. With deep integration into any tech stack, Plasmic allows for the creation of complex, multi-page applications and fosters collaboration, all while scaling with your business needs.
Build super fast, without tech debt
Retool's limitations can lead to workarounds that accrue technical debt when your needs exceed its offerings. In contrast, Plasmic’s deep integration with your codebase offers the flexibility to build apps that can adapt and expand as needed with your own data sources, components, auth, custom controls, and more.
Empower non-developers
While Retool is too technical for non-developers to contribute, Plasmic enables engineers to empower other departments to safely build and iterate on apps, deeply integrated with your tech stack, freeing developers to focus on high-impact projects. Invest in code only where it matters.
Harness total design freedom
While Retool only offers simple theming, Plasmic gives you the freedom to fully customize your apps. You can tailor every element, from layout to functionality, without compromising on design quality or uniqueness. Plasmic also offers a best-in-class Figma to code plugin, so you can go from design to app in record time.
Scalable pricing
Retool offers a fixed price per standard and end user, which gets really costly as you scale. Plasmic offers a flexible, cost-effective pricing structure with feature-tiered plans that include high volume limits for both private and public users.
Frequently asked questions
the wall of love
Our customers
us
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020