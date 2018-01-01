May 15 Livestream: Using Plasmic with Cursor →Join Plasmic Project Jam stream next Friday (Nov 28) at 12:30PM CET! →
Plasmic vs Glide
Meet the Glide alternative that lets you build modern React applications of any shape or complexity. Plasmic integrates with any tech stack or codebase, allowing you to build truly scalable applications, instead of technical debt.
Loved by teams around the world
overview
What makes Plasmic different?
Integrate with any data source
Glide restricts you to its supported data sources, but with Plasmic, you have the freedom to connect with more. Beyond the built-in connectors like Airtable, Google Sheets, and PostgreSQL, Plasmic also lets you connect to generic REST, GraphQL, or SQL endpoints. Plus, there are no row or row update limits.
Build high-quality apps
While Glide is great for building simple apps, Plasmic lets you build complex, multi-page applications at lightning speed. Use the visual interface to build with advanced state and interactions, and sprinkle code wherever needed. Build high-quality, modern React applications that you can genuinely take pride in.
Extend the platform
With Glide and other no-code platforms, you’re confined to the platform’s built-in capabilities. With Plasmic's open architecture, you can seamlessly integrate with any codebase or tech stack. Bring your own components, build new functionalities and tailor your app to meet any requirement.
Why you should switch from Glide to Plasmic
Searching for a no-code/low-code app builder that can keep pace with your vision? Try Plasmic. It integrates with your tech stack, lets you build simple to complex applications fast, and scales effortlessly alongside your business.
Build scalable apps, not tech debt
Glide's limitations can lead to workarounds that accrue technical debt when your needs exceed its offerings. In contrast, Plasmic integrates deeply with any tech stack or codebase. Build apps that can adapt and expand as needed by bringing you own data sources, components, auth, custom controls, design system, and more.
Create dynamic experiences
Craft dynamic, interactive experiences with advanced state management and interaction features. Unlike other no-code platforms, Plasmic gives you control over your application's state, allowing you to create rich, interactive experiences that react to your users' inputs and behavior in real-time.
Customize every pixel
Say goodbye to cookie cutter apps. With Plasmic, you can tailor every element, from layout to functionality, without compromising on quality or uniqueness. Build forms, tables, and UI components that are configurable, and fully customize your apps to match your brand and unique needs. Use Plasmic's best-in-class Figma-to-code plugin, so you can go from design to app in record time.
Better pricing that scales
Grow your operations without limitations. Plasmic offers unlimited applications and a higher quota of private and public users across all tiers. Plus, there are no row limits or update restrictions for any data source you plug into.
Frequently asked questions
the wall of love
Our customers
us
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020