May 15 Livestream: Using Plasmic with Cursor →Join Plasmic Project Jam stream next Friday (Nov 28) at 12:30PM CET! →
Plasmic vs Bubble
Say goodbye to no-code limitations. Plasmic is the only Bubble alternative that integrates with any tech stack or codebase, allowing you to build truly scalable applications, instead of technical debt.
Loved by teams around the world
overview
What makes Plasmic different?
Extend the platform
Plasmic is the only low-code platform that integrates with any codebase or tech stack. Bring your own custom components, integrations, auth, extensions, design system, controls, and more.
Build within existing applications
Plasmic enables you to build pages that deeply integrate within your current applications. You can fully leverage your existing components and code for better performance, tighter control, and more cohesive user experiences.
Deliver tools you're proud of
With Plasmic, you're not limited to simple tools. Build complex, multi-page applications at lightning speed. Use advanced state and interactions. Deliver high-quality, high-performance, modern React applications that you can truly be proud of.
Why you should switch from Bubble to Plasmic
Want a no-code or low-code app builder that can keep pace with your vision? Plasmic integrates with your tech stack, lets you build simple to complex applications fast, and scales effortlessly alongside your business.
Break the no-code ceiling
With Bubble and other no-code platforms, you’re confined to built-in capabilities. Plasmic integrates with any codebase or tech stack, so you’re never restricted to the limitations of the platform. Write code snippets anywhere. Bring your own data sources, components, auth, custom controls, and more.
Build within existing applications
Bubble only allows you to build new applications from scratch within its infrastructure. With Plasmic, you can build pages that seamlessly integrate within into your existing applications. If you've already made significant investments in an app, Plasmic enables you to expand and enhance it, without the need to start from scratch or delve deep into coding.
Harness true design freedom
While Bubble does allow you more design freedom than other no-code platforms, Plasmic takes it to the next level. Tailor every element, from layout to functionality, without compromising on quality or uniqueness. Use Plasmic’s best-in-class Figma-to-code plugin to transform designs into production-ready apps.
Deploy anywhere
Bubble only allows you to host apps on its own servers, leading to potential issues with scaling, performance, and compliance. In contrast, Plasmic grants you the freedom to deploy your apps anywhere. You can deploy your web apps on Plasmic as modern React applications or integrate with your codebase for a hosting infrastructure tailored to your needs.
No vendor lock-in
With Plasmic, you can eject your code at any time and continue your project outside of Plasmic. This reduces the risk of vendor lock-in, which can be a significant concern with platforms like Bubble.
the wall of love
Our customers
us
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020