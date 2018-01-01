May 15 Livestream: Using Plasmic with Cursor →Join Plasmic Project Jam stream next Friday (Nov 28) at 12:30PM CET! →
Plasmic vs Appsmith
Looking for an Appsmith alternative that doesn't confine you to a walled garden? Plasmic is the only low-code platform that integrates with any tech stack or codebase, allowing you to scale without limits.
Loved by teams around the world
overview
What makes Plasmic different?
Extend the platform
Plasmic is the only low-code platform that integrates with any codebase or tech stack. Bring your own custom components, integrations, auth, extensions, design system, controls, and more.
Build within existing applications
Plasmic enables you to build pages that deeply integrate within your current applications. You can fully leverage your existing components and code for better performance, tighter control, and more cohesive user experiences.
Deliver tools you're proud of
With Plasmic, you're not limited to simple tools. Build complex, multi-page applications at lightning speed. Use advanced state and interactions. Deliver high-quality, high-performance, modern React applications that you can truly be proud of.
Why you should switch from Appsmith to Plasmic
Appsmith is great for building simple internal tools fast, but doesn't scale well with complex needs. Plasmic deeply integrates with tech stacks to let users build complex, multi-page apps.
Build future-proof internal tools
Building tools on Appsmith becomes clunky as your datasets grow. These imitations create eventual technical debt. Plasmic gives you the flexibility to build apps that adapt to any stage of growth. Bring your own data sources, components, auth, custom controls, and more.
Empower non-developers
Appsmith is developer-first, whereas Plasmic enables collaboration between departments. Engineers can build tools fast or add the building blocks into the platform so roles from other departments can construct or iterate on their tools. This frees up coding resources to focus where they're needed the most.
Harness total design freedom
Appsmith only offers simple theming, and you must be on a paid plan. Plasmic gives you the freedom to tailor every element, from layout to functionality. Use Plasmic's best-in-class Figma-to-code plugin, so you can go from design to app in record time.
the wall of love
Our customers
us
It’s already been a huge increase in efficiency for me, personally. I’m really looking forward to a huge drop in scope for our tests that require new components (most of them).
James Armenta
Software Engineer Intuit
Really excited about this UI to React components platform. Definitely see a bright future!
Herminio Garcia
Software Engineer Sidecar Health
fellow UI engineers and designers, you should pay attention to what the folks over at @plasmicapp are doing. I've been using the beta and it is pretty excellent—this is certainly the future of component development.
@voidwarren
“I had the opportunity to test out an early version of Plasmic and it’s awesome! Excited for the future of this design tool”
Cole Bemis
Design Systems Engineer @GitHub
I was pleasantly surprised and at times, blown away, with the Plasmic approach to solving the problem. The whole concept of variants, interactive variants, and slots feels natural and intuitive.
Justin Wilkerson
Software Developer APS Physics
We're totally blown away many times a day because of plasmic. You're doing god's work.
Nitin Aggarwal
Founder Supersorted.app
By far one of the most empowering tools to come out in a while. If you’re a designer/no coder/visual developer who wants to make world class applications, or a design or development studio looking for a way to serve your clients better and faster—check out Plasmic.
Collin Thompson
CEO Intrepid Ventures
Plasmic is the most important app to be released in the last five years.
Tony Key
Senior UX Designer Coupa Software
After using this for about an hour, I'm convinced it's the future.
Max Gustofson
Design Director Outdoorsy
Watching @yaaang demo quickly creating #react components with ease using his app @plasmicapp for the second time tonight at a @_collab_lab exclusive presentation. AND I’m just as blown away as I was last time! Check out this app, y’all!
Stacy Taylor
Front-End Engineer Zapier
I'm super surprised more folks aren't talking about Plasmic — I just got a demo and it's awesome. It's like Figma and Webflow had a baby that outputs React code.
Matt Varughese
Partner 8020