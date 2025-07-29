Marketplace
Minimal Portfolio Template
Minimal Portfolio Template
A clean and modern portfolio template for showcasing your work.
Leonidas Chatsatourov
UX/UI Designer | Low-Code Dev
I'm a multidisciplinary designer and fullstack low-code developer, crafting experiences across web, mobile, and game UI’s. Blending design and code, I build high-performing digital products. Let's create something great!
First release
Last Update
Category
July 29, 2025
July 29, 2025
Template
Minimal Portfolio Template
A minimal black & white website template built for clarity and customization. Designed with clean typography, smooth navigation, perfect for a portfolio of any creative.
Key Features
Template
Portfolio
Minimal
Responsive Design
Creative
