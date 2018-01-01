Announcing Plasmic's Affiliate Program!
Code less, ship more.
The visual building platform that you can extend and customize.
The page builder you'll enjoy using.
Layout for humans.
Full layout control, but built for humans rather than needing you to learn all the complexities and legacy of CSS layout.
Design across multiple screens at once.
While editing, always keep in sight what your design looks like across any screen size or other variant.
Customizable design systems.
Start with a pre-built set of complex design system components like Selects, then customize any aspect of these.
Built for collaboration.
Multiplayer.
No more waiting on only a single editor at a time per project. Everyone can collaborate and directly make edits in real-time.
Teams and workspaces.
No more hunting for projects or asking to be invited to a project. Keep everyone on the same page across your entire organization.
Share across projects.
Import your design system components, images, icons, page layouts, and other assets across your team.
Integrations galore.
Built-in data and content sources.
Query from CMSes, commerce backends, databases, APIs, and more without needing your team to write a single line of integration code.
Tap into npm.
From design systems to interactive effects, drag and drop popular open-source packages directly into your canvas.
Design that scales.
Components, with variants and slots.
An extremely powerful and rich component structure that goes beyond symbols and overrides. Design with greater speed and consistency while building a true design system.
Style tokens and mixins.
Composable abstractions that let you define reusable colors, spacing, sizing, fonts, and more—and any bundles (mixins) of these.
Free-form drawing.
You can start by simply drawing on the screen without worrying about layout, then incrementally introduce layout and refine your design to be production-grade.
Extensible with code.
Bring your own code components.
Plug in any design system, data, and interactions/effects. Let editors drag and drop arbitrary components, and truly bring together design and engineering.
Apps as well as websites.
Go beyond websites and build your next rich, interactive, stateful application on top of any backend using Plasmic.
Zero lock-in with code eject.
Walk away anytime with the fully generated source files for your entire project.
Open architecture.
Publish anywhere. For free.
Deploy to your choice of hosting infrastructure. Enjoy dozens of platforms that let you go live with custom domains for free.
Any CMS, commerce platform, and more.
Integrate with any backend, whether a third party like Airtable, Contentful, or Shopify, or whether it's your own REST APIs.
Integrate into existing stacks.
Plug your Plasmic designs seamlessly into any part of your existing website or application codebase.
Marketing and growth.
Optimized for speed and SEO.
Page performance is revenue, and Plasmic is built for speed. Tailor SEO metadata and social media previews.
Personalization and A/B testing.
Create A/B variants that run in your choice of experimentation platform, or personalized variants for different customer segments.
Internationalization.
Use variants to provide text across different languages, or plug into your existing localization platform.
Get started with Plasmic
See what no-code web design can be.
Try Plasmic for free
