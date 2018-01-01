Going headless and shipping 5x faster

Problem

E-commerce is a fiercely competitive space in a quickly evolving market. Digital tools, like Plasmic, enable a small and agile team like Yours, to wield an out-sized presence to compete in the $145B skincare industry. Yours makes heavy use of digital marketing across numerous channels to drive growth. The faster teams can design, implement, and deploy new campaigns and messaging, the faster the company can reach its users and achieve its business goals.

Our partners at Yours launch dozens of marketing campaigns each quarter to drive sales and growth. This includes content from blog posts to new landing pages. The team uses a homegrown attribution system to track the effectiveness of each campaign.