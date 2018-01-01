Going headless and shipping 5x faster

E-commerce is a fiercely competitive space in a quickly evolving market. Digital tools, like Plasmic, enable a small and agile team like Yours, to wield an out-sized presence to compete in the $145B skincare industry.
E-commerce is a fiercely competitive space in a quickly evolving market. Digital tools, like Plasmic, enable a small and agile team like Yours, to wield an out-sized presence to compete in the $145B skincare industry. Yours makes heavy use of digital marketing across numerous channels to drive growth. The faster teams can design, implement, and deploy new campaigns and messaging, the faster the company can reach its users and achieve its business goals.
Our partners at Yours launch dozens of marketing campaigns each quarter to drive sales and growth. This includes content from blog posts to new landing pages. The team uses a homegrown attribution system to track the effectiveness of each campaign.
Shivam Sharma
Democratize implementation
Enable non-developers, such as designers and marketers, to implement new content and deploy independently.
Speed up velocity of the marketing team
Reduce the cost of implementation to drastically increase the amount of rich marketing content deployed per quarter.
Integrate with existing tech stack
Easily leverage existing code for analytics, attribution, segmentation, and application integrations.
A scalable approach
Allow teammates to start with limited surfaces, without requiring a full re-implementation or port of existing work.
Manish Murli
Shivam Sharma, co-founder and chief marketing officer, is building a new process of rapid experimentation and innovation, evaluated a number of options — from evolving their existing CMS platform, to other page-building solutions. He needed something that could easily plug into Yours' existing tech stack, while enabling designers users to rapidly create rich visual content quickly from their Figma designs.
With Plasmic, they found a solution that helps with:
Use cases
Plasmic makes it easy for anyone on the team to create and update rich experiences, giving teams outside of engineering the ability to ship high-impact pages, like those used for user onboarding. By empowering marketing and design teams to own content in production, they gain the flexibility to rapidly test new marketing campaigns. Engineers are also freed up to work on other high-value development work.
By plugging into an existing tech stack, the team was able to integrate with existing attribution, segmentation, and analytics pipelines, seamlessly measuring campaigns across marketing pages through to the core shopping experience. This increased agility will help make Yours even more agile in this dynamic market.