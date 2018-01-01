Multiplying headless commerce velocity with Plasmic

WYSIWYG page that works with Figma: Plasmic Studio can import from Figma, helping designers quickly bring existing designs to production in a Studio editor that is easy for anyone to use.

Accelerate A/B testing: Plasmic projects can be easily cloned, tweaked, and immediately deployed to a user segment with minimal developer involvement.

Seamless integration: Plasmic flexibly integrates with existing production code. By importing your code components into the Studio, you can easily design with real data.

Team empowerment: Plasmic enables teams outside of engineering (e.g. in marketing and design) to implement and own their experiments, without requiring a developer in the critical path. This allowed them to quickly scale their experimentation efforts.

Use cases

Plasmic makes it easy for anyone on the team to create and update rich experiences, giving teams outside of engineering the ability to ship high-impact pages, like those used for product selection. The Beard Struggle has quickly expanded their use of Plasmic to include most visual surfaces on their webpages and application.

Plasmic variants have made A/B testing incredibly easy. By creating a variant of a page that can be triggered by a prop, Plasmic can easily integrate into any existing A/B testing framework. The team started with a client-side approach, where client-side scripts would determine a user's segment and specify the variant to show the user. However, this came with the downside of requiring all users to wait until the client-side scripts finish running before seeing anything on the screen, resulting in worse web vitals scores. They are now exploring Next.js for server-side rendering and caching using Vercel edge to effectively eliminate any web performance impact from A/B testing. Whichever approach and platforms they wanted to use, Plasmic easily integrates into their solution.

Plasmic code components also provide a powerful way to visually design with real production data. They use a variety of React context provider code components, that will store state, such as the current product ID and the country that the user is from. From there, they can also use code components that will dynamically fetch pricing data from Shopify and display it in the correct currency. This way, the designer is designing with real production data, with confidence knowing exactly what the page will look like to the user.

Everyone, from designers to marketers to developers, is empowered to create a new experience. Plasmic also plugs into existing deployment and QA processes, so you can move fast with the guardrails you need. This increased velocity helps make The Beard Struggle even more agile in this dynamic market.