Rapidly iterating on the logged-in app experience without developers

PlayVS needed a better solution for visual content like banners, referral pages, and featured tiles that would be shared across the application and marketing page.

PlayVS supports esports leagues around the country at the high school and collegiate level. Each season, they need to publish a lot of new design-rich content to their app. However, the typical engineering workflow of gathering requirements, engineering estimation, development, testing, code review, and release, meant that content updates were few and far between. Users frequently pointed to the stale content still being served by the app.

We simply didn't have the time or resources to update this content regularly."

Allow many teams to build experiments in parallel without conflicting with each other, scaling with business needs.

Work within the existing tech stack and allow teammates to start with limited surfaces, without requiring a full re-implementation or port of existing work.

The Plasmic approach

Jonathan Bowell, the lead engineer manager charged with evaluating many different CMS options, performed a deep dive comparison of Plasmic to other tools.

The solution needed to be easy to use for non-developers, flexible enough to implement rich visual content, integrate easily with their existing code base, and perform well under performance stress tests. They also performed a thorough code audit of the libraries that will be added to production dependencies. Plasmic turned out to be the only solution that met all of their requirements.

With Plasmic, they found a solution that helps with: