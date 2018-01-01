Rapidly iterating on the logged-in app experience without developers

PlayVS supports esports leagues around the country at the high school and collegiate level. Each season, they need to publish a lot of new design-rich content to their app. PlayVS needed a better solution for visual content to be shared across the application and marketing page.
PlayVS supports esports leagues around the country at the high school and collegiate level. Each season, they need to publish a lot of new design-rich content to their app. However, the typical engineering workflow of gathering requirements, engineering estimation, development, testing, code review, and release, meant that content updates were few and far between. Users frequently pointed to the stale content still being served by the app.
PlayVS needed a better solution for visual content like banners, referral pages, and featured tiles that would be shared across the application and marketing page.
Democratize implementation
Enable non-developers, such as designers and marketers, to implement production components for beautiful responsive content layouts.
Reduce friction to update content
Enable the marketing team to directly deploy updates without going through manual engineering processes.
Enable incremental adoption
Work within the existing tech stack and allow teammates to start with limited surfaces, without requiring a full re-implementation or port of existing work.
A scalable approach
Allow many teams to build experiments in parallel without conflicting with each other, scaling with business needs.
Jonathan Bowell, the lead engineer manager charged with evaluating many different CMS options, performed a deep dive comparison of Plasmic to other tools.
The solution needed to be easy to use for non-developers, flexible enough to implement rich visual content, integrate easily with their existing code base, and perform well under performance stress tests. They also performed a thorough code audit of the libraries that will be added to production dependencies. Plasmic turned out to be the only solution that met all of their requirements.
With Plasmic, they found a solution that helps with:
Use cases
Plasmic content has been deployed on the application dashboard, the team's most heavily-trafficked property. Plasmic makes it easy for anyone on the team to create and update rich experiences, giving teams outside of engineering the ability to ship high-impact content, like those used for promotions. By designing news content in Plasmic, these highlights can be easily updated as often as needed.
This is just the beginning for Plasmic at PlayVS. The team also redesigned their in-app referral page in Plasmic, allowing the team to rapidly experiment with different incentive programs.
Everyone, from designers to marketers to developers, is empowered to create a new experience. Plasmic also plugs into existing deployment and QA processes, so you can move fast with the guardrails you need. This increased velocity will help make PlayVS even more agile in this dynamic market.
