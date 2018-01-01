How bl!nk empowers clients with full freedom over their digital storefronts

Problem

Before discovering Plasmic, Bryan, CEO, and Nikush, CTO, initially built out their design system in the fashion of a traditional CMS, with pre-structured content types and toggles. However, this presented a few challenges.

Adding any additional features or customizations to the CMS required a lot of manual effort and coding. Making updates to the design system was time consuming and pulled the team’s focus away from building more important ecommerce functionality for their clients.

While the CMS did allow clients to create websites without coding, the process still required technical proficiency, making it difficult to train even technically-inclined designers.

The initial version of the design system blocked bl!nk from being able to deliver on its promise of granting users the flexibility and autonomy to manage and make changes to their own website.

Nikush, the CTO at bl!nk, originally wanted to create a visual editor to simplify website iteration for their clients, but there was no space to add it to the roadmap at the time. Eventually, the team sought out other interim options, leading them to Plasmic.

The Plasmic Approach

Bryan and Nikush embarked on a search for an open-source visual page builder that would meet their specific requirements, including:

Integration within their tech framework, Next.js. The ability to add custom components and logic to work seamlessly with their ecommerce framework. The freedom to compose their own application as they desired, allowing for incremental adoption of a page builder and providing the best possible overall UX for their product.

They explored several options, including Builder.io, another visual CMS. However, upon discovering Plasmic, they were swayed by its unmatched capabilities.

Aside from being able to integrate Plasmic with any framework, the platform allows developers to build code components and non-developers to fetch data from within those components, which reduces the burden on engineering. Designers can quickly and easily drop data onto a statically generated page without involving a developer.

Additionally, the team was impressed with "content creator mode," which simplifies the interface for marketers and designers, making it easier for them to make changes without feeling overwhelmed by complex toggles and controls. The experience of building websites on Plasmic also felt very similar to working with Figma.

Bryan and Nikush decided not to go the route of building their own visual editor, and instead, chose to white label Plasmic.

“We had aspirations of building our own visual builder for the bl!nk platform, but the second we saw Plasmic and understood what it was capable of, we realized immediately that we could never catch it. There is no point in trying. Plasmic is so much better than what anybody else has done.” Nikush Dalia CTO bl!nk

The result

After adopting Plasmic, bl!nk was able to deliver against their core product goals: