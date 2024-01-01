Senior Software Engineer

About Plasmic Plasmic is an open-source visual builder that plugs in to React apps. Our mission is to empower anyone to build websites and apps, with a current focus on the content management market. We are a fully remote and globally distributed team.

About the role

We are looking for senior software engineers who are passionate about transforming web development.

Responsibilities include:

∙ Building and shipping features end-to-end, including backend, frontend, tests, and documentation. ∙ Digging in to a large, complex, open-source codebase to fix bugs and improve code quality. ∙ Working directly with customers to provide technical support. ∙ Influencing the roadmap for the engineering team.

These are some attributes we think would signal a great fit, but don't hesitate to reach out even if you aren't sure you check every box:

∙ 5+ years of experience in a similar role. ∙ Comfortable operating in a scrappy startup environment with autonomy. ∙ Is product-oriented and can put on a product manager hat. ∙ Can take an idea with loose requirements and execute it effectively. ∙ Has deep engineering experience in React and web development. ∙ Can communicate complex technical concepts clearly and in detail. ∙ Has strong written and verbal English.

We are prepared to invest heavily in this role. Compensation includes competitive cash salary and generous equity.

Contact

If this sounds interesting, please get in touch. We would love to meet you!